Nandi Bushell is no stranger to amazing covers, and her drum cover of Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” is no exception. It was so good, it even got the attention of Alex Lifeson. Bushell initially shared her cover on February 6 writing via YouTube, “This one is for you Professor Peart. I wanted to try a Rush song that would really challenge me. I watched an interview where the Professor said Tom Sawyer ‘remains so difficult to play’. So I thought I would give it a try. It’s actually really fun to play. I really hope I have done the song justice, Professor Pearts’ playing is incredible. I hope I got the strength and smoothness balance right. I have a new found love for RUSH now too!”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO