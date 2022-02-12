Aiken City Council to continue discussing Village at Woodside apartments

Buy Now The Village at Woodside could soon be getting new apartments. (Landon Stamper/Staff) Staff Photo By Landon Stamper

After concerns were raised over the project, Aiken City Council will consider the second reading of an ordinance to build new apartments in the Village at Woodside.

There would be 14 apartments, all housed in one building on Society Hill Drive with a one-car garage for each apartment behind the structure.

Of the 14 apartments, 12 would be two-bedroom units and two would be one-bedroom units.

This area has been indicated as a future development site for multifamily apartments on the approved concept plan since 2007, according to agenda notes.

The matter was brought up for first reading at council's Jan. 25 meeting, and three Village residents who live near the discussed property posed questions regarding parking and choice of location.

Specifically with the parking, the residents said finding parking in the Village is already an issue and will only be exacerbated by more people moving in.

The first reading of the ordinance passed 5-2, with councilwomen Gail Diggs and Lessie Price voting in opposition.

If the ordinance passes second reading, it will be considered approved.

City Council meets downtown in the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. Meetings are open to the public and are livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page, youtube.com/cityofaikensc.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday. There is no executive session or work session scheduled.