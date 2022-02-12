Baylor F Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffers significant knee injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable to return to the Super Bowl after he suffered an injury to his left knee during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. It is the same knee Beckham injured midway through the 2020 season in Cleveland, which caused him to miss the rest of the year. Beckham suffered the injury on a noncontact play with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter. The mercurial wide receiver, who was signed by the Rams after being released by Cleveland at midseason, was running toward the right side of the field on a crossing route. It appeared as though his foot got caught in the turf.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO