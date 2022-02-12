ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

FANGZ Pay Homage To Blink-182 Classic With New Video

antiMUSIC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney-based rockers FANGZ pay homage to blink-182 classic "What's My Age Again?" with the music video for their brand new single "Falling Is Pretty Normal". The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming...

www.antimusic.com

antiMUSIC

Jack White Shares 'Fear Of The Dawn' Video

(Big Hassle) Jack White has shared a music video for his brand new song "Fear Of The Dawn," which is the title track from his first album to be released in 2022. "Fear Of The Dawn" is the b-side to White's recently-released "Love Is Selfish," which appears on White's second album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive.
MUSIC
wbch.com

Maren Morris offers a little “Background Music,” teases her next new song

Maren Morris will continue her new album rollout next week when she releases another track, “Background Music.”. It’s the fifth track on her upcoming new album, Humble Quest, according to a track list that Maren previously shared with fans. Humble Quest arrives in full March 25, and fans have already heard the lead single off the project, “Circles Around This Town.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

ANB And Oliver Payne Pay Homage to a Mutual Love of Free-Climbing

Following the successful launch of its debut collection last year, London-based label A NEW BRAND (also known as ANB) returns for 2022 alongside Los Angeles-based artist Oliver Payne to honor a mutual love of free climbing, Yosemite and the cult of thrifting. Comprising four tees, the concise capsule pays homage...
LOS ANGELES, CA
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Pharmacose's Smash

Pharmacose just released their new single "Smash", from the forthcoming combined album, "Prescription Fiction," and to celebrate we asked frontman Wes Jones to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I wrote the music for Smash a very long time ago, but I just had not gotten around...
MUSIC
hiconsumption.com

Tom Sachs’ TDK Cassette Zine Pays Homage to the Tapes of Yesteryear

No matter how convenient music streaming platforms have become, they have undoubtedly managed to oversaturate the medium. With vinyl records, CDs, and cassette tapes all resurfacing in popularity over the past few years, the nostalgia factor for these emblematic forms of playback has only grown more and more prominent. It’s grown so much that designers like Tom Sachs have embellished their admiration for such forms of old-school entertainment wholeheartedly, and Sachs just released a neat new zine to pay homage to cassette tapes specifically.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Underoath Recruit Charlotte Sands For 'Hallelujah'

Underoath have recruited vocalist Charlotte Sands to create a reimagined version of their song "Hallelujah", from their latest album "Voyeurist". Aaron Gillespie had this to say about the collaboration, "So stoked to be able to partner with Charlotte on this tune, she's the real deal, a crazy talent and a great person, she brought a different and really cool environment to this song, super pumped to have to on it."
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Plan Song Together

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon surprised fans earlier this week at the BRIT Awards when they took the stage together during the event to perform Ed's hit song "Bad Habits", and it appears they may write a song together. "We're going to write a song together... playing with...
MUSIC

