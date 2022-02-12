ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Singled Out: Wait's The End Of Noise

antiMUSIC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWait (We Are In Transit) just released their new album "The End Of Noise" and to celebrate we asked Charlie Eron to tell us about the album's title track. Here is the story:. "Lone Presence Supreme", the 2nd track on our record "The End of Noise" is the prototype of the...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

BE:FIRST Shares ‘Brave Generation’ Performance Video for a Limited Time: Watch

J-pop boy band BE:FIRST is sharing the concert video of its latest single “Brave Generation” for a limited time on YouTube. “Brave Generation” features lyrics and melodies by Novel Core (rapper/singer-songwriter) and SKY-HI (rapper/producer, representative of BMSG), written to the track by producer KM. The emotional anthem is the lead song off the septet’s second CD single and depicts the resolve by a group that overcame various hardships to seize the day. The single is set for release this spring.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Yes Premiere 'A Living Island' Video

Prog rock legends Yes have premiered a music video for their new single "A Living Island". The track comes from their latest album, "The Quest", which arrived last fall. The album was produced by Steve Howe and he said of the making of the studio effort, "Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Dune Rats have released a rowdy new single and video, What A Memorable Night

Aussie punks Dune Rats have announced details of their fourth album Real Rare Whale, and unveiled a killer new single, What A Memorable Night. Due out on June 24, the band's fourth record follows 2020's ace Hurry Up And Wait, and is described by them as the "fastest, funnest and most insane album we've ever recorded".
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Waits
antiMUSIC

Queensryche Share New Album Recording Update

(hennemusic) Queensryche are sharing updates on the progress that they are making with the recording sessions for the follow-up to their 2019 album, "The Verdict." The band confirmed last month that they had begun work with producer Zeuss on the project, which will mark the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the lineup since 2017 (singer Todd La Torre handled drums on the 2019 album).
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Calling Cadence's Just the Way It Goes

Los Angeles band Calling Cadence just released their new single "Just The Way It Goes" from their forthcoming self-titled debut album and to celebrate we asked Oscar Bugarin and Rae Cole to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. From Oscar: I was listening to a lot of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Dylan Dunlap's Savior Self

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Dunlap just released his new EP, "Stanger In My Head", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track "Savior Self". Here is the story:. Sometimes I wonder what it would be like for aliens to look down on Earth from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: White Label Analog 's Feelin' It

Austin rockers White Label Analog recently released their new single "Feelin' It" and to celebrate we asked vocalist Chris Didear to tell us about the song. Here is the story:. "Feelin' it" started out with the title "B145" because early in the songwriting process, it helps to us to remember the key the song is in and the tempo. Due to Covid being such a factor in people getting together in the same space, it has been necessary to do more remote songwriting and pre-production. So, using the key and tempo as a temporary song title, it helps ensure that it doesn't get transposed swapping project files back and forth in our DAWs.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lone Presence Supreme
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Persefone's Katabasis

Persefone just released their new album, "metanoia", and to celebrate we asked guitarist Carlos Lozano to tell us about the track "Katabasis." Here is the story:. I remember being on tour with the band somewhere in Europe on the second leg of the Aathma tour. We were just heading to the venue after having some food and I was talking with Bobby ( Persefone's drummer ) about the future new album and the direction we could take with it.
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Hein Cooper's The Distance

Australian indie singer-songwriter Hein Cooper just released his new album "True To You" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "The Distance". Here is the story:. In 2017-2018, Lukas Graham asked me to warm up for him at all of his shows across Europe and...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: He Was A God's Two New Stars

He Was A God recently released their debut EP, "The Smile & The Scar", and to celebrate we asked Ben Curns to tell us about the song "Two New Stars". Here is the story:. I think one of the strongest marriages of music and lyrics in our catalogue is on our song, "Two New Stars". Here is the story behind that song. When I heard the track for the first time, my first impression was that the verse section sounded sinister; it is a truly evil sounding riff. However, the chorus and bridge sections evoked a certain light, a rising energy, and positivity. I wanted to tell a story that contained both the darkness and the light. I wanted some words that would match the two seemingly disparate feels.
RELIGION
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Pharmacose's Smash

Pharmacose just released their new single "Smash", from the forthcoming combined album, "Prescription Fiction," and to celebrate we asked frontman Wes Jones to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I wrote the music for Smash a very long time ago, but I just had not gotten around...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Music
earmilk.com

Check out Floyd Fuji's alluring new R&B single "INSIDE"

LA-based Richmond, Virginia-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Floyd Fuji brings us some refreshing retro-tinged R&B/soul in the form of his new single titled "INSIDE." The singer is also hands-on with his production and crafts a warm instrumental piece underpinned by lush melodies. The love-soaked track sees him pouring adulations on the lady who caught his heart and serves as a heartfelt conversation between two lovers. I must add his chord arrangements are superbly put together and dynamic alongside the groovy quantized drums.
RICHMOND, VA
antiMUSIC

Dark Funeral Reveal 'Nightfall' Video

Dark Funeral have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Nightfall." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "We Are The Apocalypse," which arrive on March 18th. Lord Ahriman had this to say, "With 'Nightfall', we continue to push the boundaries and go faster than anything we have...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Pierce Turner's Terrible Good (with Bowie's Gerry Leonard)

Pierce Turner just released his new single "Love From Angels", from his forthcoming album "Terrible Good" (which he made with David Bowie guitarist Gerry Leonard), and to celebrate we asked Peirce to tell us about the song. Here is the story:. Growing up in Ireland and working in my parents...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Jack White Shares 'Fear Of The Dawn' Video

(Big Hassle) Jack White has shared a music video for his brand new song "Fear Of The Dawn," which is the title track from his first album to be released in 2022. "Fear Of The Dawn" is the b-side to White's recently-released "Love Is Selfish," which appears on White's second album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Blacktop Mojo Give 'My Girl' A Rock Makeover

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Texas rockers Blacktop Mojo have announced their bluesy rock take on the immortal 1965 hit "My Girl" from Motown legends The Temptations. Matt James had this to say, "We all know this song. It's a song that comes on the radio or starts playing in the background as you're in the grocery store and immediately you begin to hum along and have visions of the new girl you're falling head over heels for, and you feel all the warm fuzzy feelings she gives you, welling up inside.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Underoath Recruit Charlotte Sands For 'Hallelujah'

Underoath have recruited vocalist Charlotte Sands to create a reimagined version of their song "Hallelujah", from their latest album "Voyeurist". Aaron Gillespie had this to say about the collaboration, "So stoked to be able to partner with Charlotte on this tune, she's the real deal, a crazy talent and a great person, she brought a different and really cool environment to this song, super pumped to have to on it."
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Tool's 'Forty Six & 2' Gets Classical Makeover

Vitamin String Quartet have given Tool's "Forty Six & 2" a classic makeover, venturing into rock territory following their renditions of Ariana Grande "thank u, next", Maroon 5 "Girls Like You", Shawn Mendes "In My Blood" and Billie Eilish "bad guy". James Curtiss, Director of A&R/Creative Director at CMH Label...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy