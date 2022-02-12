Singled Out: Wait's The End Of Noise

He Was A God recently released their debut EP, "The Smile & The Scar", and to celebrate we asked Ben Curns to tell us about the song "Two New Stars". Here is the story:. I think one of the strongest marriages of music and lyrics in our catalogue is on our song, "Two New Stars". Here is the story behind that song. When I heard the track for the first time, my first impression was that the verse section sounded sinister; it is a truly evil sounding riff. However, the chorus and bridge sections evoked a certain light, a rising energy, and positivity. I wanted to tell a story that contained both the darkness and the light. I wanted some words that would match the two seemingly disparate feels.

