I’ve said it for some time this season: Kirby Dach is not the answer at center. He was billed as the next top center for the Blackhawks coming out of the 2019 NHL Draft. A big-bodied player who could do a little bit of everything at all ends of the ice. That’s not entirely been the case for the former third-overall pick. After a promising rookie campaign in 2019-20 and a decent showing in the bubble postseason, expectations were high for Dach going into last season and were made even higher when Dach was named the Captain of Team Canada for the 2021 World Junior Championships. But after breaking his wrist at a pre-tournament game, Dach has not been the same player.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO