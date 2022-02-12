Judas Priest Stream 'Breaking The Law' Video From Bloodstock Open Air 2021

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has revealed that it was his idea to have Judas Priest tour as a four-piece for the first time since 1974. “That all came from me, it didn’t come from the band,” Halford admitted to Billboard, noting that he thought the change would be appropriate for Judas Priest’s 50th anniversary celebration. “Of course, that blew up in my face, didn’t it? To have done something like a four-piece now would’ve been just not right, ridiculous, insane, crazy, off my rocker, have a cup of tea and relax. It’s kind of water under the bridge now. I think my heart was in the right place, but I’m not the first musician to have a crazy idea.”

