Rock Music

Judas Priest Stream 'Breaking The Law' Video From Bloodstock Open Air 2021

antiMUSIC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1980 classic, "Breaking The Law", featuring Glenn Tipton at the 2021 edition of the UK's Bloodstock Open Air festival last summer. The opening track...

www.antimusic.com

RELATED PEOPLE
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

