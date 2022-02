Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. Last Friday, Montana Fish & Wildlife Commissioners held a meeting to determine whether the districts that border Yellowstone National Park should end their wolf hunting and trapping season early after hunters killed a record-high 23 wolves in the area. Recognizing that the park’s boundary is being disproportionately affected by this season’s harvests, commissioners unanimously moved to close the entire region 3 when it meets the quota of 82 wolf harvests. Districts 313, and 316, which neighbor the park boundary, will remain open until the quota is met. As of Friday, 76 wolves had been killed in the entire region.

