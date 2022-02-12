Eddie Vedder Streams New Album 'Earthling'

Except for the 2021 MMRBQ (which was a great show, obviously, but also was work) I hadn’t been to a live concert since I saw The Struts in December of 2019. The pandemic took away a lot of things, but I really missed seeing live music and especially seeing a band I loved. I was supposed to see Pearl Jam, my favorite band, on their tour in the spring of 2020. Nope. And at that time, the entity of Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings didn’t even exist. Fast forward to February 2022: Eddie’s got a new record, “Earthling“, with a new band and I was lucky enough to see them perform live in a gorgeous building, the Beacon Theater, in New York City. And this concert was pure joy.
