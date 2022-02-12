ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eddie Vedder Streams New Album 'Earthling'

antiMUSIC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is streaming his brand new solo album, "Earthling", in sync with its release on February 11. "Earthling" is now available in multiple formats, including LP, cassette, digital, CD and...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Eddie Vedder seemingly returns fire back at Mötley Crüe with drumming comment

Eddie Vedder seemingly shot back at Mötley Crüe during a recent live show after Nikki Sixx called Pearl Jam “one of the most boring bands in history.”. As captured by fan-shot footage posted to YouTube, Vedder appeared to be making fun of Crüe drummer Tommy Lee while introducing the drummer in his solo band, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Eddie Vedder Says He “Despised” Mötley Crüe, Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam “One of the Most Boring Bands In History”

Maybe it’s because of how long the pandemic’s gone on, but man, it seems like every hard rock and metal star on earth has decided to pick a fight this month. You got David Draiman and Sebastian Bach arguing, you got Corey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly cat-fighting, you got Chris Barnes hazily taking swings any passing bystander, and now you got Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder and Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx feuding because the former hated the latter’s band.
MUSIC
Variety

Eddie Vedder Throws Old-School Rock ’n’ Roll Party With New Friends: Concert Review

On the basis of his solo show at New York’s Beacon Theater on Friday night, Eddie Vedder hasn’t lost his sense of spontaneity. Since last May, the Pearl Jam frontman unexpectedly recorded an album with a new group of musicians and is now on the road with them for his first performances in indoor venues since July 2018. “We had some difficult times getting here, and if you feel the same, now is all that we have worked for,” he told the crowd during the second of two sold-out shows to start the three-week run. For some, it may seem a bit...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Eddie Vedder Talks Hanging With Bono, Learning From Kurt Cobain

Eddie Vedder is heading out on the road tomorrow night (February 3rd) in support of his new solo set, Earthling. Vedder kicks off the nine-date run at New York City's Beacon Theatre. While chatting with The New York Times, the Pearl Jam frontman recalled discussing his and the band's career...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Glen Hansard
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Cat Power
Person
Eddie Vedder
Person
Elton John
SFGate

Eddie Vedder’s ‘Earthling’ Tour Launch Felt Like a Glorious ’90s Alt-Rock Fever Dream

Just one song into Eddie Vedder’s Earthling tour launch at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday night, he paused the festivities to look out at the capacity crowd and soak in the fact that he was finally back on the road after two endless years of waiting. “It’s great to be playing a show, but especially great to be playing show in a theater and especially a show at this particular cathedral so aptly named,” he said. “It feels like a sanctuary tonight, and it does feel like a beacon.”
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Eddie Vedder’s ‘Earthlings Tour’ Makes Triumphant Debut At The Beacon [Photos/Videos]

Eddie Vedder officially opened his nine-show The Earthlings Tour on Thursday at New York City’s famed Beacon Theatre. With all the fanfare and excitement worthy of one of the world’s most recognizable rock icons, there has been heavy buzz for these shows, especially ahead of Eddie’s third solo album, Earthling, which is due to release on February 11th via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. This comes over a decade since Vedder’s sophomore solo release, 2011’s Ukelele Songs, precipitated by his solo debut with the Into The Wild soundtrack in 2007.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Is Eddie Vedder’s ‘Brother the Cloud’ About Chris Cornell?

Eddie Vedder's third solo record Earthling arrives later this week (Feb. 11). A few weeks ago, the Pearl Jam singer released the song "Brother the Cloud," and its emotional lyrics discuss dealing with loss, which begs the question — was it written about Chris Cornell?. Vedder and Cornell had...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthling#Digital#Deluxe#Irish
wfav951.com

Pete Townshend: Roger Daltrey On The Fence About New Album

Despite the Top Two success of 2019's WHO collection, Pete Townshend revealed that fellow surviving Who member Roger Daltrey isn't necessarily gung-ho about a new album. Townshend spoke with Rolling Stone ahead of the band's upcoming “The Who Hits Back” North American trek and shed light on where the pair are at in regards to new music: “Roger is diffident about the whole thing. He’s unsure. He’s on the fence. It’s not just about the money. It’s about whether or not it’s truly worth doing. . . I don’t want to end up complaining online about shares of the money and blah, blah, blah. It just gets boring hearing musicians complaining about it, particularly people that have been as lucky as we have, but I think there is a question about whether an artist like me, who spent their whole life in a home studio since I was 17, is it not better for me to work with new artists rather than sit with someone like Roger that isn’t really liking the record I’m making anyway? (Laughs).”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Corey Taylor Slips Some John Mellencamp and Neil Diamond Into His New Cover of ‘On the Dark Side’

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has released a rendition of John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band’s 1983 song, “On the Dark Side,” the lead single from his upcoming EP CMFB… Sides, set to arrive Feb. 25 via Roadrunner Records. For his cover of “On the Dark Side,” Taylor leans into a distinctly Eighties palette with shimmering guitars and big, gated snares, but there’s still plenty of hard rock power in his vocals and the fret-tapped guitar solos. But Taylor really makes the cover his own by turning the bridge into a trip down rock & roll memory lane as he gleefully throws...
MUSIC
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Read David Marchese's interview with Eddie Vedder

In general, I'm not a fan of the Q&A format for published interviews. I'm normally not interested in reading a reporter's questions; they rarely tell me much about anything. I want to read the answers from the subject — the person who is presumably interesting enough to merit the piece.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud

The Motley Crue and Eddie Vedder feud continues with the Pearl Jam frontman poking fun at the 1980s glam stars during his solo concert in Newark on Sunday night (February 6th.) One of the hallmarks of Motley Crue's live shows was Tommy Lee's over the top drum solos and Vedder...
CELEBRITIES
wmmr.com

Eddie Vedder at the Beacon Theater in NYC – Concert Review

Except for the 2021 MMRBQ (which was a great show, obviously, but also was work) I hadn’t been to a live concert since I saw The Struts in December of 2019. The pandemic took away a lot of things, but I really missed seeing live music and especially seeing a band I loved. I was supposed to see Pearl Jam, my favorite band, on their tour in the spring of 2020. Nope. And at that time, the entity of Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings didn’t even exist. Fast forward to February 2022: Eddie’s got a new record, “Earthling“, with a new band and I was lucky enough to see them perform live in a gorgeous building, the Beacon Theater, in New York City. And this concert was pure joy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
antiMUSIC

Slash Shares Third Episode Of Making Of '4' Album Series

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are streaming the third episode of a video series sharing a behind the scenes look at their forthcoming album, "4". The group recorded the set with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN, capturing the new material with a series of full band performances live in the studio.
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Eddie Vedder Takes Aim at Motley Crue During Solo Gig

Eddie Vedder continued his war of words with Motley Crue at a recent stop on his current solo tour. During his show at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on February 6, Vedder took a moment to introduce Chad Smith, who serves as the drummer in the Pearl Jam singer’s solo backing band. In the fan-shot video below, Vedder says, “That drum kit — that silver, beautiful machine that he is the engine of — does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job. Let me just point that out.”
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Eddie Vedder In Conversation with Bruce Springsteen Previewed

(Republic Records) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has released the trailer for an exclusive, intimate conversation between Vedder and Bruce Springsteen presented by Amazon Music. In the special, which was filmed on Bruce's farm in New Jersey, the two break down Vedder's new album, Earthling - from production and appearances...
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Star backups add power to Eddie Vedder solo album, and Mary J. Blige is still at the top

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Eddie Vedder, “Earthling” (Seattle Surf/Republic Records) The Pearl Jam lead singer’s first solo album in 10 years is actually more of a group project. Vedder’s band and co-writing team on the record include Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Pearl Jam touring member and former Chili Pepper Josh Klinghoffer on keys and guitar. Andrew Watt — who won the 2021 Grammy for producer of the year for his work with Jack Antonoff, Dave Cobb, Flying Lotus and Dan Auerbach — produced and co-wrote the album, in addition to playing bass, guitar, keys and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cleveland.com

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Mary J. Blige, Duran Duran and Spoon top this week’s new album releases

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder has something new and Cat Stevens opens his vaults again to lead this week’s new music releases... Album of the Week: Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder steps outside of the band for a fourth time on “Earthling” (Seattle Surf/Republic). The mostly rocking and occasionally arty 13-song set was produced by Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, Elton John) and features an all-star cast of collaborators that includes John, Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, late of the Chili Peppers and now working with Pearl Jam.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy