Public Warming Stations Reopen in Anniston 02/12/22 – 02/15/22

Per the Anniston Public Information Officer, Jackson Hodges, the City of Anniston asks that everyone please be aware of freezing temperatures that are forecasted to begin this Saturday (02/12/22) and projected to continue into next week. In light of the weather conditions, the public warming station at the Carver Community Center (720 W. 14th St, Anniston, AL 36201) will open at 5:00 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022. The public warming station will then remain open until Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM.

This warming station effort is being led by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness. For more information on the warming station, please contact the Carver Community Center at: 256-231-7630.

If you are interested in donating meals and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, please contact Ms. Diane Smith at 256-231-7630.