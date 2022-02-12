ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 Beats Samsung’s Recently Announced Galaxy S22 Ultra in Benchmarks

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung recently announced its flagship smartphone for this year at its Unpacked 2022 event. The new Galaxy S22 Ultra features the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with a boatload of other tweaks for enhanced performance. With the devices now announced, a lot of us are anxiously waiting to...

wccftech.com

Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra one year later: Is it still worth buying?

It's been a year, but is it still worth grabbing a Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2022?. At the end of 2021, Android Authority readers voted the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as the year’s best phone. It faced some tough competition, most notably from the Google Pixel 6 series, of which the vanilla model was our Editor’s Choice pick for 2021. But we’re a year on from the phone’s launch now, so how does the Galaxy S21 Ultra stack up in 2022?
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung discontinues Galaxy S21 Ultra, sales already stop in some markets

Samsung is starting to phase out the Galaxy S21 Ultra in anticipation of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that's coming on February 9. Samsung is no longer selling the Galaxy S21 Ultra on its official websites in France, Germany, the UK and the US, among others. However, you can still buy the Galaxy S21 or the S21+, alongside the new S21 FE.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What's the Difference Between Samsung and Android Phones?

When it comes time to buy a new smartphone, it's easy to get confused. There are so many smartphones available—different operating systems, manufacturers, variants, specifications, and so on. If you don't keep up to date with technology, how are you meant to know what's what?. One common point of...
CELL PHONES
#Samsung Exynos#Galaxy#Benchmarks#Smart Phone#Ios#Pcmag#Geekbench#Neural Engine#A16
The Verge

Samsung’s QLED TV is back to its lowest price

If you’re looking to pick up a TV ahead of the Super Bowl, Samsung is currently discounting many of its QLED TVs, matching their lowest prices ever. Normally, the 75-inch model of the Samsung QN85A QLED TV costs $2,999.99 but is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy for $1,999.99. This massive, slim-bezel display features amazing visual fidelity and also includes a variety of other handy features. The Tizen OS grants access to most major streaming services and a number of helpful apps, and the TV features built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control playback or find your favorite show with ease. The already excellent picture quality is enhanced even further thanks to HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync compatibility for superior gaming performance.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Galaxy S22 vs. S21: Price, camera, battery and more

The Galaxy S21 phone impressed us with solid all-around performance when it debuted last year, and its successor, the Galaxy S22, arrived Wednesday at Samsung's Unpacked event. (The Galaxy Tab S8 also made an appearance.) Like 2021's Galaxy S series, the Galaxy S22 series features three phones -- the Galaxy S22, the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra -- and offers a plethora of upgrades to features.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra first-look review: Unpacked event reveals the new king of Android phones

Announced today, the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra promises to be the most advanced Android phone ever built. It’s a marriage of the retired Galaxy note range and the flagship Galaxy S range that brings full S-Pen stylus functionality to Samsung’s do-it-all smartphone.Absorbing the features and design of the super-premium note series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra (£1,149, Samsung.com) looks nothing like its smaller S22 and S22 plus siblings. It’s descended from a class of extra-large phones once labelled phablets – until the average size of phones crept upwards to the point that the distinction stopped being useful – and it...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Apple and Samsung size each other up

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has been announced, and a subtle reduction in size has pitched it into an even more direct rivalry with the iPhone 13 than previous models. So which compact flagship phone is the best buy in 2022? We haven’t had a chance to fully put the Galaxy S22 through its paces just yet, but we can form some early impressions based on the specs and associated press materials.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-orders reveal potential pricing

Samsung looks all set to unveil its next generation of flagship Android tablets in the form of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The devices are expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup next week. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra pricing has also appeared online, thanks to a European seller.
TECHNOLOGY
geekspin

Motorola slashes up to $400 on their most popular smartphones

Motorola is kicking off the new year with a great promotion that brings down the prices of its most popular smartphones, as well as its moto360 smartwatch. So if you’re interested in trying out a folding phone, the company is bringing the second-generation razr’s price from $1399 to just $999.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

OnePlus had an impressive year in the US thanks to OnePlus 9 series

After struggling to gain a foothold in the US market for years, OnePlus finally appears to be making some real progress in the states. Last year the Chinese smartphone brand saw substantial growth in the US on the back of the strong performance of the OnePlus 9 lineup. According to...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Hands-On First Impressions

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only model in the lineup this year that got a facelift. And that was primarily because Samsung was aiming to make it a Galaxy Note replacement. So in comes the iconic stylings of the Galaxy Note smartphones, including the curved sides, and flat top and bottom. And of course, the S Pen.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Intel ArcAlchemist Graphics Lineup Most Likely Pushed Back To A Q2 2022 Launch

According to Moore's Law Is Dead, Intel will push back the release of their new Arc Alchemist discrete GPU lineup to the second quarter of the year. Readers will remember that the original timeframe for release was during this first quarter of 2022, with a possible March to April release. With this new information, a lot is changing, and possibly for the better for Intel and consumers.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G key specifications revealed via Amazon listing

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is all set to make its India debut on February 17th. Previously, the specifications sheet and the expected pricing of the smartphone surfaced online. In a recent development, the smartphone got listed on Amazon, and the microsite of the device has put a stamp on the fact that it will support superVOOC 65W fast charging.
CELL PHONES

