ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have a microSD card slot?

By João Carrasqueira
xda-developers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few years, microSD cards have been slowly but surely disappearing from premium smartphones. As phones get thinner and more compact, there’s no longer space for microSD cards, and you have to rely on internal storage. If you’re wondering whether the Samsung Galaxy S22 series bucks that trend, we...

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra one year later: Is it still worth buying?

It's been a year, but is it still worth grabbing a Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2022?. At the end of 2021, Android Authority readers voted the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as the year’s best phone. It faced some tough competition, most notably from the Google Pixel 6 series, of which the vanilla model was our Editor’s Choice pick for 2021. But we’re a year on from the phone’s launch now, so how does the Galaxy S21 Ultra stack up in 2022?
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

New rumor suggests Galaxy S22 Ultra camera could be a gamechanger

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo who mostly makes videos on Samsung products and often posts hands-on videos of unreleased phones, has now added credence to rumors that say the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a SuperClear Lens.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Galaxy S6#Smart Phone#Sim#Tb#Microsd#Sd Express
The Verge

Samsung’s new tablets go bigger than ever

Samsung thinks your tablet is too small. So the company is announcing the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a slim tablet with a massive 14.6-inch screen. The $1,099.99 Tab S8 Ultra sits at the top of the Tab S8 line, which includes the more pedestrian-sized Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus, successors to the Tab S7 models from 2020.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra plus Tab S8 Ultra announced at Samsung's first Unpacked 2022

It isn't quite spring, but that isn't stopping Samsung from kicking off one of its biggest events of the year to announce its next Galaxy phone. This year, the company debuted its new Galaxy S22 phone line, with updates over previous models almost entirely focused on content creation: better photography, video and social capture and sharing. The line's comprised of the S22, the larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the top-spec'd Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter replaces the Note, complete with a garaged S-Pen.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Galaxy S22 vs. S21: Price, camera, battery and more

The Galaxy S21 phone impressed us with solid all-around performance when it debuted last year, and its successor, the Galaxy S22, arrived Wednesday at Samsung's Unpacked event. (The Galaxy Tab S8 also made an appearance.) Like 2021's Galaxy S series, the Galaxy S22 series features three phones -- the Galaxy S22, the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra -- and offers a plethora of upgrades to features.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

Where to buy Galaxy S22: Preorder deals for Samsung's newest phones

The Galaxy S22 series is here, unveiled today at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest flagship devices for Samsung include the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra -- successors to the Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Note 21, which was officially discontinued late last year.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Apple and Samsung size each other up

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has been announced, and a subtle reduction in size has pitched it into an even more direct rivalry with the iPhone 13 than previous models. So which compact flagship phone is the best buy in 2022? We haven’t had a chance to fully put the Galaxy S22 through its paces just yet, but we can form some early impressions based on the specs and associated press materials.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra first-look review: Unpacked event reveals the new king of Android phones

Announced today, the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra promises to be the most advanced Android phone ever built. It’s a marriage of the retired Galaxy note range and the flagship Galaxy S range that brings full S-Pen stylus functionality to Samsung’s do-it-all smartphone.Absorbing the features and design of the super-premium note series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra (£1,149, Samsung.com) looks nothing like its smaller S22 and S22 plus siblings. It’s descended from a class of extra-large phones once labelled phablets – until the average size of phones crept upwards to the point that the distinction stopped being useful – and it...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and sales for February 2022

Samsung just held its Galaxy Unpacked event, pulling back the curtain on its new flagship smartphones, and with pre-orders now available, there are already some worthy Samsung Galaxy S22 deals on tap if you’re looking to get your hands on the first major Android release of 2022. Samsung Galaxy S22 sales are mostly limited to cellular carriers and Samsung itself at the moment, but there are nonetheless some juicy discounts available. We’re here to point you in the right direction with the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals you can score before the devices ship out on February 25.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-orders reveal potential pricing

Samsung looks all set to unveil its next generation of flagship Android tablets in the form of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The devices are expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup next week. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra pricing has also appeared online, thanks to a European seller.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals to pre-order right now

It's that time of the year again. Samsung has gone and launched its latest flagship smartphones and for those with their eyes on something powerful (and a wallet thick enough to match), it will be the S22 Ultra model you'll want. That's where we come in, rounding up the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for pre-order.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Smart BMI Scale, 20% Off Otterbox Phone Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. Kickoff for the Big Game — did we mention you can stream it for free? — is hours away. Plenty of time to dive in and grab some hot deals. Fitbit’s Valentine’s Day promotion...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors in 2022

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones are finally here! The new Galaxy S22 lineup offers several upgrades over the Galaxy S21 series devices from last year, including the latest flagship chipsets from Qualcomm and Samsung, better camera hardware, faster charging capabilities, and more. Like last year, the new lineup consists of three devices — the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. We recommend checking out our Galaxy S22 Plus Hands-on to know our thoughts about the device and how it fits into Samsung’s overall flagship strategy. And if you like what you read about it, you can also check out the best Galaxy S22 Plus deals and pick one up for yourself.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy