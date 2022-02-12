Police: 4 shot in vehicle recovering, expected to survive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Four people who were hit by gunfire from a car in north Springfield are recovering from their injuries and expected to survive, police said Saturday.

Police provided the update on the victims, but they have not identified them and have not yet determined a possible motive for Friday’s shooting, KY3 reported.

The shooting occurred when two vehicles were driving west and shots were fired at one of the vehicles. Officers responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. Police said witnesses saw a driver fire shots into a car.

All the victims were inside the second car. A fifth person in the car was not wounded.