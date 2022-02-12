New Mexico police arrest 2 suspects in officer shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities said they arrested and charged two suspects Saturday in the shooting of a New Mexico State Police officer.

The two suspects, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were arrested Saturday morning in the town of McIntosh, the New Mexico State Police said in a statement.

Police said the man has a long criminal history and multiple arrest warrants. The statement said he has been charged with a number of crimes, including assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.

The woman has been charged with harboring or aiding a felon, police said.

The agency said the the New Mexico State Police supervisor was shot Friday morning along a highway east of Albuquerque after pursuing a vehicle that had rammed his patrol car and later was rammed by his.

The supervisor was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, state police said. His identity wasn’t released.

“All indications are that he’s going to make a full recovery,” State Police Chief Tim Johnson said Friday afternoon.

The supervisor had responded to a call about a woman who locked herself in the restroom at a gas station near Edgewood, police said. The supervisor found the woman and a man in a car parked in front of the gas station, and he parked behind them, police said.

When the supervisor went to talk to them, the man drove in reverse and slammed into the patrol vehicle, police said.

The supervisor pursued them until their vehicle crashed into a guardrail after the supervisor rammed and disabled it, state police said. The supervisor was shot as the man and woman exited their vehicle and then ran off, police said. Despite his injuries, the supervisor was able to return gunfire. It wasn’t clear whether the suspects were hit.

Police had released photos of a woman allegedly involved in the incident and asked the public’s help in identifying her.

Police had earlier detained another couple but later determined they were not involved.

The woman who was detained Friday was released after being questioned while the man with her was arrested on an unrelated warrant, State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco said.