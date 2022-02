Usually attacking, being critical of, or sounding off about officials in sports is something that you hear in the stands and just goes away after a game. For players, coaches, and sports programs, the officiating is typically "sacred ground". It's bad taboo for those directly involved to go after an official and while the fans will have plenty of commentary, it's important for the integrity of an officiating crew to be upheld.

BOISE, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO