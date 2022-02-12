ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

More ancestral remains returned to Office of Hawaiian Affairs in repatriation journey

mauinow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPK returns 32 iwi kūpuna to Hawaii OHA delegation. The Berlin State Museums of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (SPK), in Germany handed over 32 iwi kūpuna (ancestral remains) to representatives of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs on Friday. The ancestral remains have been in the keeping of the SPK Berlin...

mauinow.com

