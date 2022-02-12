More ancestral remains returned to Office of Hawaiian Affairs in repatriation journey

On Jan. 15, 2022, the Hunga Tonga underwater volcano erupted sending ash 100,000 feet into the air. This left the South Pacific island nation, Tonga, covered in ash and without clean water or power. On top of that, an undersea communications cable was severed which has created problems for other countries trying to assess how to help and is expected not to be fixed for weeks. This is the largest eruption in 30 years and was heard all the way in Alaska. This eruption in turn produced the Hunga Tsunami which damaged Tonga and was felt throughout the Pacific Rim, including Washington’s coast. The tsunami has caused increased heights of waves, killing two people in Peru. Countries, especially in the western pacific ocean, are experiencing flooding, including California. As for Tonga, the effects of the eruption and tsunami led their government to declare a state of emergency on Jan. 19.

