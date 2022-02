The Iowa Hawkeyes look to remain perfect in the month of February as they return home to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to play host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday. Iowa is fresh off a 110-87 thrashing of Maryland on Thursday night in Fran McCaffery’s return to action after a positive COVID-19 test that held him out of Iowa’s win over Minnesota a week ago. Jordan Bohannon torched the nets in that trip to College Park while Keegan Murray continues to do what a National Player of the Year candidate does. They look to keep that trend heading in the right direction.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO