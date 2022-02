BEIJING, China — Here we go again. The U.S. faces Canada Wednesday for the gold medal in women’s hockey. This will be the sixth time in seven Olympics finals that these two have met for the gold. The U.S. is the defending champion, but Canada defeated the U.S. last week in preliminary play, 4-2. Mikaela Shiffrin is expected back on the slopes for the women’s alpine combined. It’s one downhill run followed by one slalom run. Shiffrin failed to complete the slalom during the first week of competition.

SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO