Puma King Set To Return To MLW At SuperFight 2022

By Robert Gunier
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeasoned luchador Puma King is making his return to MLW later this month when he competes at MLW SuperFight at Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. MLW issued out a press release regarding Puma’s return to the promotion, as seen below:. “High-flying feline luchador Puma King looks...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Financial World

Sasha Banks: relationships, loves, contraptions and ring

Sasha Banks is an American wrestler under contract with WWE, where she battles on the SmackDown roster. In WWE she has once held the NXT Women's Championship, five times the Raw Women's Championship, once the SmackDown Women's Championship and twice the Women's Tag Team Championship (with Bayley), of which she was the inaugural champion; she is therefore the fourth woman in the federation to have achieved the Triple Crown and the third to have achieved the Grand Slam.
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey's Upcoming WWE SmackDown Segment Reportedly Required Editing

Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber coming up this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Because of the long travel schedule, WWE has already taped this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which featured a contract signing segment between the four women. Unfortunately, footage from the segment has already made its way online via fan recordings and it appears something went wrong with the interaction between Rousey and Flair.
wrestlinginc.com

Lita Details The Moment WWE Asked Her To Wrestle Becky Lynch

WWE star Lita sat down with Denise Salcedo to detail how her recent run with WWE came together. Lita was part of the 2022 Royal Rumble match, and appeared on Smackdown building to the event, and she told Salcedo she got the call from WWE while she was already training for a return.
wrestlinginc.com

Chad Gable Reveals The WWE WrestleMania 38 Match He Wants Most

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, The Alpha Academy joined the show to talk about their run as RAW Tag Team Champions and feud with RK-Bro. On this past episode of Monday Night RAW, we saw the first ever “Quiz Bowl” between the two groups as the final stage of the Academic Challenge, which RK-Bro won to earn themselves another shot at regaining the Tag Titles. During the show, we also saw Chad Gable receive his first televised pinfall victory in nearly two years on Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Having yet to have his own WrestleMania moment, Chad Gable spoke about why he’d like to have that rematch at WrestleMania rather than the Elimination Chamber, and what his and Otis’ goal is for Mania 38.
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Comments On Recent WWE Releases

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, WWE star The Miz was asked about WWE releasing several talents since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The Miz admitted it was tough to watch colleagues and friends get released, with him pointing specifically to long-time friend and tag team partner, John Morrison. Ultimately, however, Miz concludes that you have to do what you have to do and try to be the best star you can be for the fans.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces He Is Getting Surgery

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff informed he is going to have a minor surgery done on his finger. “I can’t extend my finger,” Bischoff said. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.”
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (2/14): WWE RAW Review, Steve Austin Returning To The Ring?, Brock Lesnar

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. – Brock Lesnar talks problems with today’s wrestlers. – WWE’s influence at Super Bowl LVI. – SmackDown & Rampage ratings this week. Thanks to Paint Your Life...
ewrestlingnews.com

Mini Abismo Negro To Appear At MLW SuperFight – Details

MLW sent out the following press release today, announcing that Mini Abismo Negro will challenge “a wrestler of any size” at MLW SuperFight, which takes place on February 26th in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can check out the official announcement below:. Mini Abismo Negro calls out wrestlers of...
PWMania

Confirmed Matches For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The February 18 WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX was taped on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. WWE taped the episode a week early because they will be traveling to Saudi Arabia. You can click here for full spoilers from Friday’s...
wrestlinginc.com

Mike Chioda Says Top Star Deserves Another WWE Title Run

During an AdFreeShows.com exclusive Monday Mailbag Podcast with Mike Chioda, the former WWE referee spoke about the Royal Rumble a couple of weeks ago and why he was upset not to see so many surprises at the event. Chioda mentioned how he heard about some of the chaos backstage that was reported after the match ended and revealed who he would’ve liked to see appear at the Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com

Steve Austin Had New Wrestling Ring Built At His Ranch Last August

With reports surfacing of Steve Austin’s possible in-ring return at WrestleMania 38, fans on social media have pointed out how the WWE Hall of Famer had a ring built at his Broken Skull Ranch in Nevada last August. As seen in the tweet below, High Spots visited Austin’s ranch...
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Says Young AEW Star Has “The Intangibles”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently sat down with Kristian Harloff of The Big Thing to discuss a variety of topics surrounding his career and his wrestling school, Reality of Wrestling. The 5-time WCW Champion touched on who he feels is the biggest star in professional wrestling right now....
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Star Looking Jacked

Former WWE star Enzo Amore, now known as nZo on the independent wrestling scene, posted a recent photo to social media. In it, the outspoken character looks to be more ripped than ever. nZo did some work with Major League Wrestling in the latter part of 2021. More recently, he’s...
wrestlinginc.com

Jerry Lawler Praises Top Superstars For Physical Match On WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has heaped praise on Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair for their physical match on this week’s RAW. “What a great match that was between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair!” Lawler told RAW Talk. “The slap fest they had was so great, so physical. Rhea had to go through three different opponents before getting to Bianca. So obviously, Bianca was fresh and had the advantage. And she will once again have the advantage at Elimination Chamber.”
ewrestlingnews.com

WATCH: Richard Holliday Turning On Alex Hammerstone From MLW Fusion

Major League Wrestling released a clip of Alicia Atout and Richard Holliday turning on MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. The segment occurred on last week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and you can watch it below:. In the time since the incident, all three involved have responded on their...
PWMania

Darby Allin Offers Wrestler An AEW Contract During Defy Event

At Saturday night’s Defy Year V event in Seattle, WA, AEW star Darby Allin made a surprise appearance. Allin ended up offering Nick Wayne a contract with AEW after Wayne had lost an interim Defy World Championship match against Christopher Daniels. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that Wayne, who...
f4wonline.com

Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis NWA World title match set for Crockett Cup

New NWA World Champion Matt Cardona already has his first title defense scheduled as he will face former champion Nick Aldis at March's Crockett Cup. The Nashville, Tennessee, pay-per-view will take place over both March 19th and 20th and they didn't clarify which night it would be on. In a...
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Announces Update On The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments

AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments will kick off during the May 11 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced today that they will return to the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY on May 11 for a live Dynamite and a taping for Rampage that week. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am ET. It was noted that this taping will see the opening round matches in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments.
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar On The Problems With Today’s Wrestlers

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar talked about the difference between the WWE locker room when he was coming up and the WWE locker room now. Brock Lesnar believes that the younger WWE talent needs to step up. “It’s just kind of...
