You can now find a select number of Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets in refurbished condition on sale for as little as $249 through the Oculus store and other retailers like Best Buy. Amazon was one of the first to list the Oculus Quest 2 refurbished units, but the products have since sold out there. Chances are good these will sell out in most places since it seems to be a limited run. This is one of the best ways to get a direct discount on one of the most popular VR headsets around. The 128GB version is normally $300 and the 256GB version is normally $400, so you're saving $50 whichever one you decide to go with.

