Thompson accumulated one point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to Minnesota. For the second straight game since joining the Pacers, Thompson didn't make much of an impact on the stat sheet, but he saw 15 minutes of action off the bench, as was the case during his debut Friday against the Cavs. In a crowded Indiana frontcourt, Thompson likely won't play enough to work his way onto the fantasy radar.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO