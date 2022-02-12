ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Cutshall signs to Newberry College

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37z5zX_0eCo6zHp00
Coye Cutshall (center), while surrounded by family, signs to play football at Newberry College. Courtesy of NHS

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior, Coye Cutshall, signed his letter of intent to play football at Newberry College.

Cutshall, who signed on National Signing Day (Feb. 2), said he chose Newberry College because it is close to home.

The 17-year-old said he has been playing football his whole life, and has been playing for the Bulldogs his entire high school career. While playing at the next level, Cutshall said he is looking forward to bigger and better opportunities and plans on majoring in education.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Higgins signs to Limestone

NEWBERRY — During National Signing Day on Feb. 2, Newberry High School senior, TyQuaz Higgins, signed his letter of intent to play football at Limestone University. “I can see my future there and become a better student in the classroom and player on the field,” he said. The...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Washington to play at Erskine

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior, Andrew Washington, will continue to play football at the collegiate level after signing his letter of intent on Feb. 2 (National Signing Day). The 18-year-old Washington will play at Erskine College. “I love the idea of starting up their program and the history...
PROSPERITY, SC
Newberry Observer

Chalmers signs to Carson-Newman

NEWBERRY — Zack Chalmers, Newberry High School senior, signed his letter of intent to play football at Carson-Newman University on National Signing Day (Feb. 2). Chalmers, 18, has been playing football since he was four years old and has played for NHS for the last four years. While at...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy