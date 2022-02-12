Cutshall signs to Newberry College

Coye Cutshall (center), while surrounded by family, signs to play football at Newberry College. Courtesy of NHS

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior, Coye Cutshall, signed his letter of intent to play football at Newberry College.

Cutshall, who signed on National Signing Day (Feb. 2), said he chose Newberry College because it is close to home.

The 17-year-old said he has been playing football his whole life, and has been playing for the Bulldogs his entire high school career. While playing at the next level, Cutshall said he is looking forward to bigger and better opportunities and plans on majoring in education.