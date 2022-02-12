Church to host donation drive for homeless in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Berean Seventh-Day Church will host a donation drive on Sunday, February 20 in Jackson.
The Church is asking for items like backpack, men’s gloves, towels, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, combs, toenail clippers and other personal care items. Donations will be given to homeless people in Jackson.
The Church is asking for items like backpack, men's gloves, towels, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, combs, toenail clippers and other personal care items. Donations will be given to homeless people in Jackson.

Donations can be dropped off at the Church located at 1150 West Woodrow Wilson Avenue from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call Pastor Edward Harden at (601)-353-2750 for questions.
