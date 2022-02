If not for the passion of East Kingston Fire Chief Edward Warren Wednesday's uprighting of a fallen horse may have had a much different outcome. Warren's department responded around 5:15 p.m. after Pearl, a 1,900 pound draft horse, fell after she lost her footing in the melting ice and mud at Hidden Hollow Farm in Kingston. Upwards of 50 people showed up to the farm after Shawna Merritt whose mother owns Pearl put a call out for help via Facebook. But it was Warren and his crew that got the job done.

EAST KINGSTON, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO