ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 features leak, Teams upgrades, and security insights

By Usama Jawad
Neowin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are at the close of yet another week, which means that it is time to recap everything that happened in the world of Microsoft in the past few days. It is safe to say that this was one of the busiest weeks of the year so far in this space....

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

What's the Difference Between Samsung and Android Phones?

When it comes time to buy a new smartphone, it's easy to get confused. There are so many smartphones available—different operating systems, manufacturers, variants, specifications, and so on. If you don't keep up to date with technology, how are you meant to know what's what?. One common point of...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Windows 11: How to download Microsoft's latest OS on your device

You might be able to get Windows 11 even faster than Microsoft originally projected. Last month, Microsoft reported that users are upgrading to Windows 11 at twice the rate that they did for Windows 10. The company's new operating system has been rolling out to eligible devices earlier ever since Microsoft launched its new operating system on Oct. 5. Everyone using Windows 10 can upgrade for free if they have a compatible computer, but a lot of people are still waiting for the opportunity.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Security#Microsoft Onenote#Microsoft Powerpoint#Microsoft Apps#Microsoft Weekly#Focus Assist#Tablet#Settings#Taskbar#The Dev Channel#The Beta Channel
The Verge

Samsung’s new tablets go bigger than ever

Samsung thinks your tablet is too small. So the company is announcing the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a slim tablet with a massive 14.6-inch screen. The $1,099.99 Tab S8 Ultra sits at the top of the Tab S8 line, which includes the more pedestrian-sized Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus, successors to the Tab S7 models from 2020.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
Android Headlines

Android 13 Will Allow You To Have Six Apps On Your Taskbar

Android 13 is upgrading the taskbar. Giving you more room to store your app icons for quick access to your favorites. This is something that was made available today as part of the first developer preview for Android 13. Which Google surprisingly released earlier this morning. Of note though, is...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
NewsBreak
Software
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Windows 11 leak suggests Microsoft is making some big changes

Windows 11 looks set to get some exciting new features in upcoming updates, with a leak emerging that apparently shows off Microsoft’s plans. As Neowin reports, the leak comes courtesy of Albacore, a Twitter account that's well known for leaking Windows features. In a series of Tweets we were given a glimpse of what are claimed to be some of changes Microsoft is making to Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
CNET

8 settings you need to change if you're still using Windows 10

Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system started gradually rolling out last fall and will be available for all eligible devices by mid-2022. If you're still waiting on the update (here's how you can download Windows 11 now and skip the wait) or debating if upgrading to Windows 11 is worth it, don't worry. You have until 2025 to make your decision. That's when Microsoft will end support for its older OS. No matter the reason you're using Windows 10, some of the OS's default settings collect information, make you see more ads and notifications, and may be slowing down your device.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
inforisktoday.com

CERTs Urge Patching of Google Chrome, Android Flaws

Several global Computer Emergency Response Teams have issued alerts as well as fixes for Google Chrome browser and Android operating system vulnerabilities. Countries issuing the alerts include France, India and Canada. Google Chrome Vulnerabilities. The Canadian Center for Cyber Security, in its advisory, says that all Chrome for desktop versions...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Got Windows 11? Try these 9 hidden features

Windows 11 is in the midst of a staggered rollout -- meaning that newer PCs can download Microsoft's new operating system, while other computers will likely have to wait until mid-year. The new OS brings a host of new features designed to help you stay organized and get more done.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install Windows 11 on an Old PC

If there's something that Microsoft has been known for during the last few years, is its relative willingness to play ball when it comes to both legacy software and older systems. Because of that reason, it took everyone as a surprise when Windows 11, the newest version of Windows, arrived with arbitrary minimum requirements that pretty much killed the upgrade pathway of a lot of pre-2017 PCs.
COMPUTERS
tweaklibrary.com

Best Ways To Quickly Fix Windows Update Error 0x800f080a

Microsoft regularly rolls out updates that are essential from the standpoint of features as well as security. However, there have been instances where users have reportedly not been able to fetch cumulative updates. The error that surfaces carry the error code 0x800f080a. One of the most common scenarios or rather ways in which this error occurs is when the update makes some progress and then gets stuck at some percentage. In this post, we are going to talk about possible ways in which this issue can be dealt with.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Apple's iMessage issues are bigger than green or blue bubbles

Apple's iMessage has a long history of separating people into "blue" and "green" bubbles based on whether they're using an iPhone or Android phone. But that problem is now far bigger than looking cool in our group chats. While social pressures among those that do and do not show up...
CELL PHONES
onmsft.com

Microsoft releases Powertoys 0.55.2 with bug fixes

Microsoft PowerToys are a set of utilities for power users to tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity. Inspired by the Windows 95 era PowerToys project, this reboot provides power users with ways to squeeze more efficiency out of the Windows and customize it for individual workflows. Powertoys...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy