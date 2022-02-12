"The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)"

It's been 30 years since one of the greatest Saturday Night Live sketches of all time morphed into something greater with the release of Wayne's World, but even three decades on, the Mike Myers and Dana Carvey starring comedy continues to have solid influence on popular culture thanks to notable phrases such as "We're not worthy!" and "Party on!" But there's another moment from that film that remains iconic as well as the center of an enduring urban legend. That scene, of course, is the one in which Wayne, Garth, and their friends are headbanging to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody" while driving in the car, but now the film's director Penelope Spheeris is debunking the rumor that it was a Guns N' Roses song that certain people wanted for that scene instead.

