"The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)"

Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago

From the high-brow to the low, covers comedy...

www.fredericknewspost.com

WUSA

'Phat Tuesdays:' Comedian Guy Torry Shares the Origin Story of the All-Black Comedy Night (Exclusive)

Prime Video is bringing viewers the incredible story of Phat Tuesdays. Created by comedian Guy Torry, Phat Tuesdays details Torry's journey as he launched the all-Black comedy night at the world-famous Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip during a time in the '90s when Black comedians were shut out of the mainstream clubs. Lacking many options to showcase their talents, comedians flocked to Torry's Phat Tuesdays, attracting audiences that included superstars such as Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and John Salley, musicians like Prince, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, and celebrities like Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and Mike Tyson.
TV & VIDEOS
Frederick News-Post

"Love Stories"

Memory Lane Playback Theatre presents a unique Valentine’s date night with a romance-themed evening of improvisational theatre. Audience members will share memorable moments from their romantic pasts and Memory Lane will enact them on the spot through music, movement, and dialogue that embodies the heart of the story. Proof of vaccination/negative PCR test required.
MUSIC
funcheap.com

SF’s Iconic Punchline Comedy Club: Secret Guest List (Feb. 15)

FREE with RSVP (otherwise tickets are $18/$20). – Must RSVP no later than 5pm the night of the show. Rifftastic: All Crowd Work and Riffing with Joe Klocek. Joe Klocek has appeared on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham,” NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and was a commentator for the Emmy award-winning documentary, “A Bridge so Far.” Joe has also told a story on NPR’s “Snap Judgement” and San Francisco’s own “Bawdy.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wpde.com

Celebrating this Black History Month with comedy at The Asher Theatre

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Asher Theatre near Myrtle Beach is hosting black comedians from across the country every Friday in February. It is part of the theater's Black Comedy Series. Shuckey Ducky took the stage last weekend. This Friday night, Comedian and Ventriloquist Willie Brown will perform.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Bill Murray Sings Hilarious Routine in Concert Film New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization: WATCH

Bill Murray is taking centerstage. The Ghostbuster star, 71, performs in the new live concert movie New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization, which was captured on film by director Andrew Muscato. In it, Murray and renowned cellist Jan Vogler, plus Mira Wang on violin and Vanessa Perez on piano, put on a show at the the Odeon of Herodes Atticus theatre in Athens, Greece.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

TCM's Jacqueline Stewart puts Black film history in focus

Film scholar Jacqueline Stewart makes a rich contribution to TCM for Black History Month, leading discussions about “Selma” with its star, David Oyelowo and highlighting the work of Oscar Micheaux and other pioneering filmmakers.The result is both celebratory and thought-provoking.“Our programing runs all the way from the 1920s to 2014, almost a century of African American filmmaking,” Stewart said. “We see the same kinds of themes, a call for racial justice. People will get a much deeper sense of the complexities of these questions and why we have to be raising these questions in our country.”The February slate...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Wayne's World Director Debunks Urban Legend About the Film's Iconic Scene

It's been 30 years since one of the greatest Saturday Night Live sketches of all time morphed into something greater with the release of Wayne's World, but even three decades on, the Mike Myers and Dana Carvey starring comedy continues to have solid influence on popular culture thanks to notable phrases such as "We're not worthy!" and "Party on!" But there's another moment from that film that remains iconic as well as the center of an enduring urban legend. That scene, of course, is the one in which Wayne, Garth, and their friends are headbanging to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody" while driving in the car, but now the film's director Penelope Spheeris is debunking the rumor that it was a Guns N' Roses song that certain people wanted for that scene instead.
WAYNE, NJ
Deadline

Breck Denny Dies: Actor-Writer & Groundlings Comic Was 34

Robert Breck Denny Jr., a writer and actor who guested on such series as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ratched and The Shrink Next Door and was a member of comedy troupe The Groundlings, has died. He was 34. His family said Denny died Monday in Santa Barbara, CA, of a rare spontaneous splenic artery rupture. After graduating from New York University with creative writing degree, Breck went into comedy writing and acting. He was a member of the Sunday Company at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, and his play Nickel Dickers won the Encore! Producer’s Award at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Breck’s TV credits also...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Esquire

The Best Musical Moments in David Lynch Movies

David Lynch isn't just a heralded filmmaker and coffee connoisseur (tried the David Lynch Signature Cup yet?), he's also a successful recording artists having put out the album BlueBOB in 2001, Crazy Clown Time in 2011, and The Big Dream in 2013, which saw the Blue Velvet director try his hand at a Bob Dylan cover ('The Ballad of Hollis Brown') and team up with Swedish singer Lykke Li for a sprightly little "doo-wop" number.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

Glenbard East to perform 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)' Feb. 2-5

Glenbard East Theatre will present "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [Revised]" written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. This is Shakespeare meets Monty Python in a fast-paced comedy. The company of actors set out to perform all of Shakespeare's play in one evening of theater and the hilarity that ensues. It is light, interactive and a fun night of theater. The original show was written in 1987, and this is the updated/revised version from 2011.
LOMBARD, IL
Popculture

'I Want You Back' Adds Dimension to Romantic Comedy Genre With Realism and Heart (Review)

When it comes to smart and thoughtful romantic comedies, the genre doesn't always get the love and respect it rightfully deserves. Revitalized in the late '80s and early '90s by rom-com queen Nora Ephron with iconic film moments timelessly quoted and feel like magic, too many among the genre today are amplified through clichés that become derivative. But while many are few and far between lately, the Amazon Studios Original I Want You Back is Amazon Prime Video's latest gift for Valentine's Day and by far one of the best romantic comedies in years. Equal parts funny and heartwarming, the film might look like your usual rom-com, but it elevates the genre with a charismatic charm and warmth.
MOVIES
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Comedy @ Chaplin with Howard Kremer (in LA) Wednesdays Starting 2/16

Pre-pandemic, one of LA’s favorite comedy oddities was SquatMelt, born out of one Howard Kremer keeping the spirit of the legendary Meltdown with Jonah & Kumail at NerdMelt Showroom @ Meltdown Comics alive. When the building was sold, Kremer just “squatted” in the parking lot behind the comic books store and did a stand-up show there with a portable speaker and a DJ hidden in a tree, DJ Trees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

‘Redemption of a Rogue’ Review: Audacious Black Comedy Augurs a New Talent in the Vein of Martin and John Michael McDonagh

Click here to read the full article. The exhilarating, Bible-inspired, pitch-black comedy “Redemption of a Rogue” centers on a prodigal son returning to his rural Ireland hometown to seek redemption for his sins. Based on this ambitious, sardonic feature debut, writer-director Philip Doherty (who is also a playwright and theater director) scores as a promising talent, one who might be the spiritual heir of Anglo-Irish filmmaking brothers Martin and John Michael McDonagh or even the Coen brothers. Certainly, Doherty displays winning confidence, visual imagination and stylistic bravura as he elevates a witty but foul-mouthed village comedy into something more provocative...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Musical Of All Time

Musicals are almost as old as civilization. The Greeks may have created them, and they were certainly part of Roman culture. Some experts believe “the Beggar’s Opera”, first performed in London in 1728, is the oldest musical of the modern era. Musicals quickly became a staple of theater. One only needed to walk down Broadway […]
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Maryland Daily Record

Melissa Gilbert Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, U.S. Kids/Children Name: Michael Boxleitner, Dakota Brinkman. Melissa Gilbert is a popular American actress who started her career as a child actress. She is best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder in the series Little House on the Prairie. Gilbert has also served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild and is a television producer and director. The actress has appeared in many popular TV series and films.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
CELEBRITIES

