Sikeston police investigating St. Louis man’s death

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Two sisters are safe after the vehicle they were sitting in had been stolen while parked outside their own home. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Sunday afternoon for a 4-year-old and 8-month-old. The Amber Alert was rescinded less than an hour later after the vehicle and children were located. A suspect was also taken into custody.

