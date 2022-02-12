ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

"Love Stories"

Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago

Memory Lane Playback Theatre presents a unique Valentine’s date night with a...

www.fredericknewspost.com

Glamour

How Sweet Magnolias’ Helen and Erik Became TV’s Best Love Story

Sweet Magnolias star Heather Headley remembers it like yesterday. “It” being the first time she met costar and future onscreen love interest Dion Johnstone. “They had picked him up at the hotel and I was in the car,” she says. “He was like, ‘Hey, how are you doing? I’m Dion.’ I was like, ‘Great.’ It didn't occur to me at that point that that's your guy, you know what I mean? It didn't occur to me at that moment that this is the person you're going to have a journey with.”
TV SERIES
Echo online

Opinion: The perfect songs to express your love this Valentine's Day

What would music be like without love? Here are some love songs I recommend for your Valentine's playlist. Feb. 14 is a day meant to express love toward the people that make even the mundane special. One of the best ways to gift your feelings is with a hand made playlist. This Valentines Day, if you’re in need of a love song that is not too cliche or overused, here is the perfect list for you.
MUSIC
theprospectordaily.com

‘The Wedding Singer’ brings ’80s love

If one is looking to revisit a time when oversized hair, shoulder pads and upbeat music were the perfect mix for falling in love, the UTEP Dinner Theatre’s rendition of “The Wedding Singer”’ is the perfect musical to watch. Based on the 1998 Adam Sandler hit...
EL PASO, TX
Frederick News-Post

"Love Always Patsy Cline" Featuring Kip Calahan Young & The Forever Young Band

Https://www.thecapitoltheatre.org/shows-movies-events/live-shows-2022/. Make this your Valentine’s date night! Locally based and national touring act, Kip and Dale Young celebrate the top hits of country music legend Patsy Cline. They will provide interesting history and storytelling along with the wonderful music.
MUSIC
#Memory Lane
Frederick News-Post

"The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)"

From the high-brow to the low, covers comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Moliere (Is Moliere funny? Why not?) to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin to The Daily Show and Anthony Weiner.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Miami

‘This Was My Dream’: JMH Doctors Share Inspiring Love Story

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As William Shakespeare said: “The course of true love never did run smooth.” Two physicians at Jackson Health System know that to be true. However, they also know that good things come to those who wait. Dr. Rodrigo Ruano and Dr. Flavia Fairbanks-Ruano could be considered a “power couple.” They are both doctors at Jackson Health System. They sat on a bench, holding hands, and all smiles as CBS4 spoke with them about their love story. It did take them a while, though, to get to this point, with time and distance fighting to keep them apart “We met in medical...
MIAMI, FL
Frederick News-Post

Crushing it

Try as you might, it’s hard to ignore today’s minor, but ubiquitous holiday. What began as an ecclesiastical celebration of an early Christian martyr evolved over centuries into a lavish celebration of romance — or at least the notion of it. As it happens, St. Valentine not...
STING
wtmj.com

Celebrating love that lasts forever

Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day and that includes some members of the animal kingdom. New Zoo and Adventure Park’s Carmen Murach says several bird species mate for life, largely because two are needed to tend the eggs until they hatch. However, Murach says one species in particular appear to have genuine affection for their mates…to the point where they get “googly eyed” when looking at their partners.
LIFESTYLE
Austin Chronicle

Watch This: Mélat Delivers “The Lesson” on Love

With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, it’s the perfect time to ruminate on the almighty and ever-illogical power of love. Modern R&B showstopper Mélat did just that with her pure and graceful 2021 single “The Lesson,” in which she opines: “Love don’t care about your reasoning.”
AUSTIN, TX
Sidney Herald

Celebrating love with That Relationship Guy

With the Quintessential Day of Commercialized Love (yes, Valentine’s Day) quickly approaching I thought I’d turn this week’s column over to an expert in all things associated with love, romance and relationships- That Relationship Guy. Just like Superman, Batman or Spider-Man, That Relationship Guy’s identity is so secret even he doesn’t know it but we do have his photo, which has been cleverly altered to make it virtually impossible to discern his true identity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
advocatemag.com

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with these lovely reads

You can’t escape it. The aisles are lined with nylon balloons, bouquets of flowers, cellophane-wrapped chocolates and plushies of all sizes. Retailers beckon us to share and proclaim our love for each other. I like to think of it as a time to share and connect with people closest...
LIFESTYLE
People

4 Unbelievable Love Stories That Will Warm Your Heart This Valentine's Day

A man got his happy ending twice over when he met his soulmate — who was also a perfect match for the kidney transplant he needed — on Tinder. "Expect the unexpected," Reid Alexander told PEOPLE in September 2021. "I never would've thought that I would move across the country and meet the love of my life, and then the love of my life would also be a perfect match, and I would get a kidney." Added Alexander's husband, Rafael Diaz, "It was meant to be." Though Alexander, who suffers from Alport syndrome, was hesitant to let Diaz donate his kidney, "I was very sure that I [could] do it," says Diaz, who was already registered as an organ donor at the time. "I just said, 'I want to. You are someone that I want, that I love, so I can do it for you.'" Read their full story here.
LIFESTYLE
Chronicle

“I am in love with my cousin.”

I grew up in Florida, which is a state infamous for its peculiarity. Among all peculiarities, a common one is that some Floridians’ first kiss was one of their cousins. Disclaimer: not everyone in Florida goes around making out with their relatives (@Alabama), but it was a quirky fun fact about a few too many people I knew. However, no matter how many times I heard the same “we were just fooling around” story, I always first felt shocked, then afraid, and ultimately, repulsed. My extreme reaction told me that this shouldn’t be happening.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Army Times

The true military love story behind ‘A Journal for Jordan’ film

“A Journal for Jordan” recently became a major motion picture directed by Denzel Washington, but it first was a memoir from author and Pulitzer Prize winner Dana Canedy. In this episode, Canedy talks about her love story with Army First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who was killed in Iraq, and the journal he left behind for their infant son that inspired the movie.
MILITARY
Mega 99.3

When Steppenwolf Announced First Breakup on Valentine’s Day

In 1972, Steppenwolf broke many of their fans' hearts — on Valentine's Day. After six years, eight albums (five of them gold) and Top 10 hits such as "Born to be Wild," "Magic Carpet Ride" and "Rock Me," they announced their first retirement in a very public manner. The quintet held a press conference and reception at a Los Angeles Holiday Inn, where Mayor Sam Yorty proclaimed it "Steppenwolf Day" and publicly commended the group for serving as "a musical ambassador for Los Angeles to the world," and for contributing to the local economy with $42 million in record sales. The band also received commendations from its record label ABC Dunhill and others.
MUSIC
The Daily

Cupid’s favorite meet-cutes

Editor’s note: It’s Complicated is a dating and relationship column featuring campus love stories and sex/love-related topics with help from experts in the field, science, and advice from fellow Huskies. Ah, Valentine’s Day. How is it that a holiday celebrating our love and affection for one another can...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Love Story’ Star Ryan O’Neal Faced Trouble at Home

It’s been nearly 52 years since actor Ryan O’Neal starred in the Golden Globe Award Nominated movie, “Love Story.” However, the now 80-year-old wasn’t always known for starring in a hit film. Throughout O’Neal’s professional and personal life, he dealt with many troubles with his...
CELEBRITIES
Pepperdine Graphic

Sports Love Letter: Run Happy

People will never understand you. I was once one of “those people.”. At first, as a high school freshman, I was bitter that I wasn’t better at anything else, anything more fun. But I liked winning. I thought I could control you and use you to my advantage....
STOCKTON, CA
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic Rides ‘Love’s Train’ to the Eighties for Valentine’s Day Cover

Sometimes heartstrings can be broken, but that doesn’t stop Silk Sonic from tugging on them. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a trip to the Eighties on their new cover of Con Funk Shun’s classic single “Love’s Train.” The 1982 hit was inspired by a love triangle Con Funk Shun’s Michael Cooper and Felton Pilate found themselves in, both lovelorn and yearning. They came together to write the song — amazingly sans awkwardness. “Love’s Train” is one of Silk Sonic’s shared favorites, even if their schtick is rooted more in the soul and funk of the Sixties and...
MUSIC

Community Policy