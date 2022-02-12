ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Suspects In Castor Home Invasion Take Nearly $30,000 In Coins, Checks: Police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdUEW_0eCo5Hma00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for four people after they say the group broke into a home, assaulted a man, and took off with nearly $30,000. This happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Horrocks Street.

According to the department, the four suspects got into the home through the basement. Two of them were armed.

The group proceeded to assault a 41-year-old man inside the home. They took $10,000 in coins, $8,000 cash, and $10,000 in checks. Police said the suspects also took a 2019 white Toyota with keys.

No arrest was made.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man Shot 19 Times During Shooting In Philadelphia’s Stenton Section, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A 24-year-old man was shot 19 times on Monday night in Philadelphia’s Stenton neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 7700 block of Cedarbrook Avenue.  Police say there were at least two guns used during the shooting with more than 35 shots fired. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his arms, legs, back, and buttocks.  Officers tell Eyewitness News they do have some surveillance video of the incident.  No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered at this time.  For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

54 Shots Fired; Suspects Wanted in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is asking the public’s help identifying four suspects wanted in connection to a shooting incendent. Authorities state that on January 22, 2002, at 1:45 am, four unknown black males exited the Lukoil gas station market located at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Know Them? Help Police ID Suspects in Market St Robbery Case

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying suspects in an ongoing criminal investigation. Detectives state that on January 10, 2022, at 5:45 pm, the victim, a 17-year-old-male, was on the Market Frankford platform at 1100 Market St when a group of unknown black males assaulted him knocking him to the ground then taking his money and cell phone. The victim was transported to Jefferson hospital for treatment of his injuries. The victim’s cell phone was tracked in the area of 52nd and Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

6 People Stabbed By Family Member While They Slept Inside Kensington Home, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least six people have been stabbed in Kensington, and a family member is in custody, according to Philadelphia police. This happened in the 3000 block of North Front Street around 4:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities told Eyewitness News the suspect, 29, used two knives to attack at least six members of his family as they slept. The victims are between ages 26 and 46. Three of the victims are in critical condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Castor#Coins#Home Invasion
NBC Philadelphia

Uber Driver Shot During Philadelphia Carjacking

A 52-year-old Uber driver was shot while running away during a carjacking in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood Thursday night. The man pulled over to call his cousin near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Vista Street around 11:30 p.m. when two young men, possibly minors, forced him out of his car at gunpoint, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Two men wanted for robbery of Philadelphia Metro PCS, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who allegedly robbed a Metro PCS in January. According to police, the robbery took place at the store on the 4600 block Frankford Avenue on Jan. 19, 2022 around 3:54 p.m. Police said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Involved In Shootout After 2 Suspects Shoot At Each Other In Germantown, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police came upon a shootout in Germantown and were then involved in the gun battle, according to police. It happened on the 4800 block of Keyser Street Wednesday afternoon. CBS3 counted several dozen bullet shells spread out on the ground and marked by police near the intersection of Keyser and Logan Streets. It prompted a large response from Philadelphia police. Philadelphia police say two officers were doing surveillance in an unmarked car in the area when they happened to come across two young men already engaged in an active gun battle and firing shots at each other. The passenger...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRQE News 13

Police seek information in failed home invasion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are also looking for information about a failed home invasion on November 14. The victim told officers two men, possibly 16 to 20 years old, tried to break into his home on the 1000 block of Lawrence Drive, near Lomas and Tramway. Investigators say a silver sedan, a black pickup, or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WGAL

York police want to identify suspects in armed robbery at restaurant

YORK, Pa. — York police are asking for the public's help after an armed robbery at a downtown restaurant. Security camera video caught the robbers in the act. Two men entered 3rd Base in the 500 block of North George Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, one...
YORK, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy