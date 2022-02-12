Suspects In Castor Home Invasion Take Nearly $30,000 In Coins, Checks: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for four people after they say the group broke into a home, assaulted a man, and took off with nearly $30,000. This happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Horrocks Street.

According to the department, the four suspects got into the home through the basement. Two of them were armed.

The group proceeded to assault a 41-year-old man inside the home. They took $10,000 in coins, $8,000 cash, and $10,000 in checks. Police said the suspects also took a 2019 white Toyota with keys.

No arrest was made.