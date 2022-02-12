Chicago White Sox to require minor league players to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Chicago White Sox will require all minor league players to receive the COVID-19 vaccination booster shot in order to compete with the team in spring training.

The White Sox will become the first known Major League Baseball team to implement a vaccination requirement for minor league players. No mandate exists for players in either the majors or minors, but managers and staffs who interacted regularly with players are facing a vaccination mandate in 2022.

While the MLB lockout is still in place, preventing major league players from interacting with clubs or participating in spring training, MiLB is under different rules. Chicago’s minor league players can report for their first workouts before the end of February, with pitchers and catchers arriving for additional work on March 2-3.

Chicago White Sox MiLB mini-camp : Begins Feb. 21

Before minor league players reported, they were informed by the organization that they must show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination booster status when they undergo physicals on Feb. 21. Any player who isn’t vaccinated and booster won’t be allowed to participate in spring training and could land on the restricted list.

Related: See where Chicago White Sox land in 2022 MLB power rankings

Chicago confirmed its decision in an announcement sent to The Athletic and ESPN.

“The Chicago White Sox are requiring all of our employees to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination status, and this requirement extends to our minor-league players as well. We believe this is the right thing to do to protect the health and well being of all of our players and staff across the organization.” Chicago White Sox team statement on decision to implement vaccine mandate for staff, MiLB players ( The Athletic )

There’s another important element to the team’s guidelines. Any player who refuses to receive the COVID-19 booster shot will not be granted their release. Instead of allowing that person to explore options in free agency, seeking another organization without the booster mandate, they will be kept on the restricted list.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan , multiple White Sox minor league players are either unvaccinated or haven’t received the booster shot. With only a few weeks remaining before MiLB spring training begins, their shot of competing this spring are in jeopardy.

More must-reads: