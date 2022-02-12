ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

‘My Family Is Innocent’: Grandmother Accused In Attacking Elk Grove Child Speaks Out

By Marlee Ginter
 2 days ago

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A grandmother accused in a brutal attack on an Elk Grove child says she wants to set the record straight.

Robin Morris, 53, says she’s innocent and that the attack, caught on video, doesn’t involve her.  The video shows three adults and a kid beating a 12 year-old-girl outside Harriet Eddy Middle School.

“I’m going to tell you, my family is innocent. That’s the God-honest truth,” Morris told CBS13.

But police arrested Morris and her 13-year-old granddaughter for assault with a deadly weapon. They also arrested the teen’s mother, 32-year-old Demetria Fowler, on charges of corporal punishment of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Police are also still looking for the teen’s aunt, 30-year-old Keynisha Mitchell.

“That was not me ma’am. I don’t fight kids. I don’t put my hands on kids. I don’t even hit my own kids,” said Morris.

And yet, all are facing serious charges and could they face more considering it involves a 13-year-old girl who allegedly attacked a 12-year-old with the help of several family members.

“I mean if there’s all kinds of wrong that occurred in the situation,” said local attorney Justin Ward. “That’s child endangerment right there because you’re now subjecting this child to that she’s not supposed to resolve her differences that way, let alone, get involved with her family and fighting a young lady.”

While Morris says the family could be facing child endangerment charges, it might not stop there.

“Child Protective Services is likely to get involved because what type of upbringing is this young lady having where her family is encouraging her to fight another girl and getting involved?” said Ward.

Meanwhile, Morris says the real victim is her granddaughter who’s been bulled for the past year. She says school officials, police and the media have it all wrong.

Comments / 36

Rosa Keola
2d ago

I hope the girls mother fully presses charges on all of them.... I don't believe the grandmother on how it was innocent.... and if it was bullying they should of been adults and handed it better. they didn't have to jump that little

Reply
31
Rosa Keola
2d ago

that's soo bs 🙄 wow the grandmother was now you now none of you females should EVER have child... there is NO excuse on jumping especially a little girl when you are an adult.... it's just shows a family cycle going having children young and don't know how to raise them right

Reply
27
Connie Cole
2d ago

All adults should know better and should be in jail and need anger management classes to learn the difference between adult and children. They should be charge! Adults should know better to teach the kids to get along and be kind too ok i ok me another! Shame on them!👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽

Reply
13
 

CBS Sacramento

Carjacking And Robbery In Stockton, Two Arrested

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Thursday, a carjacking and robbery resulted in two being arrested, said the Stockton Police Department. Thursday, around noon, a 30-year-old man was approached by suspects armed with a firearm on Mariposa Road. The suspects stole the man’s car and fled. Shortly after this, the suspects robbed another man, a 35-year-old. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it but the suspects fled, leading police on a short car chase. After this, the suspects fled on foot and attempted to steal another vehicle, however, officers stopped them and arrested them. The two arrested were Ismael Cruz, 34, and Carmelo Sanchez, 21, for carjacking and robbery.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Cell Phone Video Shows Mother, Daughter Among Group Attacking 12-Year-Old Elk Grove Girl

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Cell phone video shows a brutal attack on a 12-year-old girl as she was walking home from Harriet Eddy Middle School in Elk Grove. Elk Grove police arrested Demetria Fowler, 32, and her 13-year-old daughter for their part of the attack and they are asking the public’s help tracking down three more adults also involved in the beat down. And police want you to see this video to help them track down everyone involved in the attack. The cell phone video shows the sickening scene — the 12-year-old was pulled by her hair down to the ground. Another woman in...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: 3 Middle Schoolers Attacked By Group In Elk Grove; 13-Year-Old Girl, Mother Arrested

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A mother and her 13-year-old daughter have been arrested after they were allegedly part of a group of people who attacked three middle schoolers in Elk Grove. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Elk Grove police say three middle school-age kids were walking near Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road when three people – two adults and a juvenile – came up and allegedly started assaulting them. One of the alleged attackers, a woman, is suspected of hitting a kid who tried to intervene with a stick. All of the suspects took off in a car, police say. With video...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Lost Hikers Call Sheriff For Help While Hiking Jones Creek Loop

SIERRA (CBS13) — Two lost hikers, unprepared for the weather conditions, called law enforcement for help after getting lost, said the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The two were hiking the Jones Creek Loop around 6 p.m. Saturday and got lost. Due to the recent warm temperatures, the two were unprepared for how cold it gets in the high sierras and were not dressed appropriately. After calling the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office for help, law enforcement tracked them down and helped them by bringing them equipment and orienting them correctly. By around 8 p.m. the two were out of the forest safely. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says this is a reminder that some areas can still get very cold, particularly at night, and that people should never hesitate to call for help.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
