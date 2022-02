Heading into the season, there were conflicting opinions on how good the Vancouver Canucks would be. Some thought that they would contend for the division title, while others thought that they’d be lucky to sniff a playoff spot. Despite the wide range of predictions, most agreed that they’d be a high-scoring team that played an exciting brand of hockey due to the fact that they’re heavy on forwards while weaker on defence.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO