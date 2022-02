The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced $4,229,669 will be made available in grants for Louisiana’s seafood processors. Louisiana received the second-highest amount of the $50 million allotments. This funding is linked to COVID and the pandemic’s impact on the impacted fishing industry. For example, because of the shutdown of restaurants and lowered capacities in businesses, there was less demand.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO