Watford 0-2 Brighton: Potter praises his side's 'courage and personality'

Brighton boss Graham Potter is delighted with the form of Tariq Lamptey. The 21-year-old was among several stand-out Albion players for victory at Watford. Potter said, “You look at things like the injury he had at his age and also that it's very difficult to play at that top level every week, but he always contributes. Some days he will be more eye-catching than others but I thought on Saturday he was excellent.
Brighton boss Graham Potter admits it was a major battle to convince the doubters he was cut out for Premier League management as he prepares to take charge of his 100th top-flight game. Potter was tasked with improving Albion’s style of play after being the surprise choice to replace the...
Brighton boss Graham Potter has no doubts about the enduring quality of Cristiano Ronaldo and is relishing the challenge of a first meeting with “one of the best players of all time”.Potter will reach 100 games in Premier League management on Tuesday evening when in-form Albion take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.United star Ronaldo has come in for criticism in recent weeks, having failed to score in six successive games in all competitions – his longest barren run in 12 years.Potter has never previously faced the prolific 37-year-old Portugal forward and feels the football world sometimes focuses too much...
Christian Eriksen got the biggest cheer of the day before Brentford were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace. Eriksen was introduced to the Bees supporters on the pitch ahead of kick-off, eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. The Denmark international, who has...
NORWICH, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick as Manchester City beat Norwich 4-0 to move 12 points clear in the English Premier League on Saturday. Phil Foden also scored at Carrow Road as City extended its unbeaten run in the league to 15 games. Second-placed Liverpool...
A match that started with the stands reverberating to cheers as Roy Hodgson was introduced as Watford’s latest manager ended with a sixth successive home defeat and to the sound of away fans singing about him getting sacked in the morning. Three games into his tenure Watford are yet...
Christian Eriksen was introduced to the crowd before the 0-0 draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace and how this tepid contest could have done with the Dane’s guile. Thomas Frank’s team will be happy enough with the point – their first in six Premier League matches. Patrick Vieira will be less pleased. His men had enough possession to have won easily but they lacked a cutting edge.The threat of relegation remains for both sides, rumbling like a storm in the distance. It is still remote, especially for Palace, but drab performances like this are a warning sign for both managers....
LONDON -- Brentford and Crystal Palace should be absolutely fine. If their performances and underlying metrics tell even half the truth with nearly two-thirds of a season to be played, they are of a high enough footballing standard that they will soon be able to push clear of the half-dozen sides below them (and a few more in Palace's case). But Saturday's 0-0 draw might not entirely allay any fears the more pessimistic sections of their fanbase might have as the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Everton begin to pick up points.
Manager Frank Lampard described Everton's performance as "special" as he claimed his first Premier League win with his new club in a dominant victory against Leeds United. The win means the Toffees are now five points clear of the relegation zone after ending a run of six league games without a victory.
Roy Hodgson says his Watford side "will need a lot of mental strength" to secure Premier League survival this season after Brighton inflicted further misery on the relegation-threatened Hornets at Vicarage Road. Hodgson is yet to see his side score a goal since taking charge three games ago and the...
A superb Neal Maupay strike helped Brighton to a 2-0 win against relegation-threatened Watford as Roy Hodgson lost his first game at Vicarage Road. The Frenchman hit a stunning first-time volley in the 44th minute, taking him level with Glenn Murray on 26 Premier League goals for Brighton. Hodgson made...
On what should and could have been a happy homecoming for Watford's new managerial team, Ray Lewington and Roy Hodgson, Watford were punished for a lack of confidence and defensive ineptitudes by Brighton & Hove Albion at Vicarage Road. Story of the game. After defeat away to West Ham United...
Watford vs Brighton: Watford squared off against Brighton at the Vicarage Road in Matchday 6 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. Goals from Neal Maupay and Webster sealed the three points for Brighton. Graham Potter’s men are now touching distance from a European place. Watford on the other hand showed no signs of a fight. They are yet to score a goal under Roy Hodson.
After watching Neal Maupay and Adam Webster dash any hopes of a happy homecoming for his first home match in charge of Watford, Roy Hodgson struck a frustrated character as he spoke to the media and did not try to hide his disappointment. Slow out of the blocks. Hodgson was...
Christian Eriksen should provide "a huge boost" to Brentford, believes former Southampton defender Francis Benali. The Denmark midfielder received applause from all four stands at Brentford Community Stadium when he walked onto the pitch before the goalless draw with Crystal Palace. Benali says his presence will lift Thomas Frank's side...
Wolves manager Bruno Lage praises the "confidence" shown by his side in a 2-0 win at Tottenham, and singles out Luke Cundle's "amazing" performance in his first start. MATCH REPORT: Wolves win to climb above fragile Spurs.
Raheem Sterling’s Saturday night hat-trick against Norwich City were his first goals of 2022. For a player who has worked hard over the last few seasons to add a scoring string to his impressive bow, it is a bit odd it has taken him about a month-and-a-half to find the back of the net. That’s not to say he has not been influential in the new year. Far from it. Just last week, he won a penalty that allowed Riyad Mahrez to open the scoring in the victory over Brentford. He was a diligent presence in the most important...
