Premier League

Watford 0-2 Brighton: Potter praises his side's 'courage and personality'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton boss Graham Potter describes his side's 2-0 win at Watford as...

www.bbc.com

Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter delighted with Lamptey form

Brighton boss Graham Potter is delighted with the form of Tariq Lamptey. The 21-year-old was among several stand-out Albion players for victory at Watford. Potter said, “You look at things like the injury he had at his age and also that it's very difficult to play at that top level every week, but he always contributes. Some days he will be more eye-catching than others but I thought on Saturday he was excellent.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Potter’s courage in adversity rewarded as landmark game looms

Brighton boss Graham Potter admits it was a major battle to convince the doubters he was cut out for Premier League management as he prepares to take charge of his 100th top-flight game. Potter was tasked with improving Albion’s style of play after being the surprise choice to replace the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter dismisses suggestions Cristiano Ronaldo is a fading force

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no doubts about the enduring quality of Cristiano Ronaldo and is relishing the challenge of a first meeting with “one of the best players of all time”.Potter will reach 100 games in Premier League management on Tuesday evening when in-form Albion take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.United star Ronaldo has come in for criticism in recent weeks, having failed to score in six successive games in all competitions – his longest barren run in 12 years.Potter has never previously faced the prolific 37-year-old Portugal forward and feels the football world sometimes focuses too much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Graham Potter
The Independent

Brentford and Crystal Palace draw blanks after Christian Eriksen’s moving moment

Christian Eriksen was introduced to the crowd before the 0-0 draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace and how this tepid contest could have done with the Dane’s guile. Thomas Frank’s team will be happy enough with the point – their first in six Premier League matches. Patrick Vieira will be less pleased. His men had enough possession to have won easily but they lacked a cutting edge.The threat of relegation remains for both sides, rumbling like a storm in the distance. It is still remote, especially for Palace, but drab performances like this are a warning sign for both managers....
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Christian Eriksen introduced to Brentford crowd as London derby with Crystal Palace ends in scoreless draw

LONDON -- Brentford and Crystal Palace should be absolutely fine. If their performances and underlying metrics tell even half the truth with nearly two-thirds of a season to be played, they are of a high enough footballing standard that they will soon be able to push clear of the half-dozen sides below them (and a few more in Palace's case). But Saturday's 0-0 draw might not entirely allay any fears the more pessimistic sections of their fanbase might have as the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Everton begin to pick up points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Bbc One#Bbc Sport#Bbc Iplayer#The Premier League#Watford 0
Tribal Football

Hodgson laments Watford thumping by Brighton

Roy Hodgson says his Watford side "will need a lot of mental strength" to secure Premier League survival this season after Brighton inflicted further misery on the relegation-threatened Hornets at Vicarage Road. Hodgson is yet to see his side score a goal since taking charge three games ago and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Six Nations rugby result and score after Russell yellow card and Biggar drop-goal

Follow live reaction from the Six Nations as Wales defeated Scotland in a thrilling match in Cardiff to put a dent in the visitors’ title ambitions. The Scots arrived buoyed their opening win over England but were edged by a Wales side who were in need of a response following their heavy defeat to Ireland last weekend.The match turned in the closing stages as Finn Russell was shown a yellow for a deliberate knock-on as Wales pushed for a winning try, with Dan Biggar opting for a drop-goal to move Wales into a 20-17 lead. Scotland, who were pushing...
RUGBY
BBC

Eriksen 'really shrewd signing' for Brentford

Christian Eriksen should provide "a huge boost" to Brentford, believes former Southampton defender Francis Benali. The Denmark midfielder received applause from all four stands at Brentford Community Stadium when he walked onto the pitch before the goalless draw with Crystal Palace. Benali says his presence will lift Thomas Frank's side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling rediscovers prominence at perfect time for key role in Man City trophy push

Raheem Sterling’s Saturday night hat-trick against Norwich City were his first goals of 2022. For a player who has worked hard over the last few seasons to add a scoring string to his impressive bow, it is a bit odd it has taken him about a month-and-a-half to find the back of the net. That’s not to say he has not been influential in the new year. Far from it. Just last week, he won a penalty that allowed Riyad Mahrez to open the scoring in the victory over Brentford. He was a diligent presence in the most important...
PREMIER LEAGUE

