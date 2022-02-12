ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wythe County, VA

3 killed, 4 hurt in van-semi crash on I-81

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZOOi_0eCo3CaD00

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police say three people were killed when the van they were riding in collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 and overturned.

A news release says the crash occurred in Wythe County at around 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, traffic in the southbound lanes had slowed down when the passenger van collided with the tractor-trailer at the 65-mile marker.

The van overturned and came to rest in the median.

There were seven people in the van at the time of the crash.

The four survivors were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Wytheville, VA
Wythe County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Wythe County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Wythe County, VA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 81#Traffic Accident#Virginia State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy