Celebrities

Rihanna showcases growing baby bump alongside A$AP Rocky at Fenty party

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
 2 days ago

Rihanna has delighted fans by showing her growing baby bump at a party to celebrate her beauty brand, Fenty .

Appearing alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky , the 33-year-old singer posed for photographs in a green backless top that featured a bralet and various sequin chains that hung over her stomach.

Rihanna paired the top with silver sequin trousers, both of which were from The Attico.

Rihanna accessorised the look with silver drop earrings and a slick of bright red lipstick.

In the snaps, the singer is seen embracing A$AP Rocky, who is pictured standing behind her in many of the shots holding her belly.

The shots come after Rihanna shared her first pregnancy pictures on Instagram earlier this month.

On 3 February, Rihanna shared candid photos of her growing baby bump with the caption: “How the gang pulled up to Black history month.”

In one photo, the Fenty Beauty mogul can be seen staring at her baby bump while standing in front of the mirror in a toilet.

The singer revealed she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky on 31 January.

The duo shared the news during an outing in Harlem, New York City, during which Rihanna was photographed in a long pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her pregnant stomach.

In photos captured of the couple and published by People , the pair were seen holding hands and smiling at one another as they walk in the snow, while other photos show the two musicians embracing.

Comments / 46

yesterday
2d ago

I can't get it with Rihanna and Adele. They are very nice looking women but they pick out the raunchy looking men to have babies for😳😳😳 but that their business, 🤮

Reply(1)
13
Yvette Imathriver Kirkland
2d ago

She looks so happy. She is rarely pictured smiling and it looks good on her.

Reply(11)
25
IcU/bU
1d ago

Don't care for her choice but it's not for me to like... plus he's a nice looking guy, kid has hope🥰 Go Rih

Reply
4
The Independent

