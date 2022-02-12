ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Gooden: 'Up to Ukraine' if it wants to join NATO

NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
The Independent

Ukraine remains committed to joining Nato, ambassador says

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has rowed back from an apparent suggestion that the country could consider dropping its ambition to join Nato to avoid war with Russia Vadym Prystaiko said the constitutional commitment to joining Nato remained, having previously indicated the country would consider making “serious concessions” to avoid the risk of an invasion by Vladimir Putin’s forces.Mr Prystaiko said that while Ukraine was open to negotiations with Russia, the issue of its ambitions to join the alliance was not on the table.On Sunday night on BBC 5 Live he was asked whether Ukraine would contemplate dropping its aim...
mediaite.com

Tulsi Gabbard Claims Biden and NATO ‘Actually Want Russia to Invade Ukraine’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said she thinks the Biden administration wants Russia to invade Ukraine so that it has an excuse to impose “draconian” sanctions. Russia’s military has amassed along its border with Ukraine for weeks as international leaders have become increasingly concerned that Vladimir Putin will order an invasion. Tensions have escalated to such a point that on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan urged Americans in Ukraine to leave within 48 hours.
NBC News

World leaders scramble to avoid war in Ukraine amid confusion over bid to join NATO

Ukraine appeared to offer and then retract a major concession to Russia amid increasingly feverish attempts by some world leaders to prevent war from breaking out in Europe. Russian forces — thought to number around 130,000 — continued to mass near Ukraine’s borders Monday. Meanwhile, warships, including submarines, streamed toward the Black Sea for naval drills as Kyiv advised airlines to avoid flying over its open waters.
New York Post

US expects Russia to invade Ukraine next week: report

US officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and an attack could take place as soon as next week, as National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Americans still in the Eastern European nation to get out within “24 to 48 hours.”. PBS foreign affairs correspondent...
Fox News

Eric Shawn: Punishing Putin if he pushed into Ukraine

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Fox News

What Putin Really Wants With Ukraine

It’s been roughly 30 years since the Soviet Union collapsed. Since the fall of the USSR, Russia and Ukraine have had a complicated relationship, making tensions even higher now given the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. But could Russian control over Ukraine be the first step towards a recreation of the Russian Empire? US ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of Russia and Europe at the United States Institute of Peace William Taylor joins the Rundown to discuss the importance of US and European support of Ukraine, the country’s recent westernization, and the consequences Russia will face if it pursues an invasion.
