Rep. Gooden: 'Up to Ukraine' if it wants to join NATO

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has rowed back from an apparent suggestion that the country could consider dropping its ambition to join Nato to avoid war with Russia Vadym Prystaiko said the constitutional commitment to joining Nato remained, having previously indicated the country would consider making “serious concessions” to avoid the risk of an invasion by Vladimir Putin’s forces.Mr Prystaiko said that while Ukraine was open to negotiations with Russia, the issue of its ambitions to join the alliance was not on the table.On Sunday night on BBC 5 Live he was asked whether Ukraine would contemplate dropping its aim...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO