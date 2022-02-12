ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Lives: New song pays tribute to renowned Black historical figures

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

News 12 Connecticut 's Gwen Edwards speaks with Pastor Jonathan Dubose Jr. about his latest music collaboration for a song that honors the memory of renowned Black historical figures.

MORE ON BLACK HISTORY MONTH:

8 Underground Railroad stops in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

6 resources to teach your children about Black History Month

Want to support a Black-owned business? 7 ways to help you find shops during Black History Month

