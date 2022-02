The Frozen Creamery reopened Feb. 12 after a weeklong closure at 744 W. Ray Road, Ste. 103, Gilbert. The new owners, who had just moved from Ohio, announced Feb. 5 on social media that they had been locked out by their landlord but later posted they would be able reopen in the same space. The shop serves craft cold brew and homemade ice cream as well as specialty ice cream floats and shakes. 480-639-1966. https://frozencreamery.com.

