Morris Park bakery shop full steam ahead of Valentine’s Day

Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, a sophisticated and modern dining destination for everyday indulgence, is offering a Valentine's Day special in addition to their regular menu. From Friday, February 11th through Monday, February 14th, Johnny's will offer a four-course dinner for two that includes one appetizer, two salads, two entrees and two desserts for $120. Entree options include filet mignon topped with pan-seared foie gras, served atop caramelized polenta cake and a red wine demi-glaze with roasted baby vegetables; veal ossobuco with horseradish mashed potatoes and roasted baby vegetables; and pecan crusted chicken breast with lemon cream sauce, green pea risotto and garlic haricot verts. For the full menu, please visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com/shenandoah. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling 346.331.2060.
