Food & Drinks

Morris Park bakery shop full steam ahead of Valentine’s Day

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Many people are in need to satisfy their sweet tooth with Valentine’s Day early next week.

News 12's Cecilia Hua checked out Conti’s Pastry Shop in Morris Park to see what they have to offer.

