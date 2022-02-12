ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Silva delighted as free-scoring Fulham dig deep to break down Hull

Manager Marco Silva felt Championship leaders Fulham showed another side to their game in the 1-0 win at Hull

Silva’s team were not at their free-flowing best but they had the strength of character when it mattered to claim three points against determined opponents.

Aleksander Mitrovic’s 57th-minute header – his 31st goal of the season – was enough to keep Fulham six points clear at the top of the league.

Former Hull manager Silva said: “We started really well and we pushed them back straight away – which was really important.

“I think we controlled most of the situations in the game. But after the first 15 minutes, the game became much more balanced.

“We changed some details at half-time, and then in the second half we started well again.

“We kept good aggression and that was one of the big things to see. I am really happy for the team.

“I’m really pleased for the players and the fans. It was a big win.”

Fulham began brightly against a limited Hull side, who were galvanised by the visitors’ inability to convert possession into goal-scoring chances.

Harry Wilson, formerly on loan at Hull, was the biggest culprit as he failed three times to cash in on the left side of the pitch.

But once Mitrovic glanced home Neco Williams’ outstanding cross from the right, the game looked out of reach for the hosts.

Silva said: “It was a good finish from Mitro. He is a very important player for us.

“We were the best team on the pitch. We deserved all three points and deserved the victory.

“Now the players need to relax and enjoy some time with their families before next Saturday.

“The conditions were not the best to play in the way that we want to play football. But we got through it and won the game, which was the main thing.

“Everyone was fighting for the ball and helping each other and that was one of the good things to see.”

Hull have now lost three games on the bounce but manager Shota Arveladze felt his side deserved a point – even though his players rarely threatened inside the final third.

He said: “If we would have got a point I believe everyone in the ground would have said that we deserved it.

“They are the best team in the league. We tried to stop them and to defend as a team and attack as a team, which left me very happy.

“I’m proud of the boys and I have to give them a lot of credit. The fans have seen a good football game when both teams tried to play nice, attractive football.

“There’s a lot to take from this performance.”

Despite their poor run of form, Arveladze added: “It’s just about trying to keep things positive.

“We will look forward (to Tuesday’s away game against Sheffield United) and look to deliver this same energy and positivity, which was good to see.

“I believe we played against a Premier League team, and that’s not easy.”

