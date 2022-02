The United States is offering up to $1 billion in credit guarantees to help Ukraine weather the threat of war against Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. Blinken said the offer would bolster "Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people in the face of Russia’s destabilizing behavior." The guarantees would make it far easier and likely cheaper for Ukraine's government to borrow money. Ukraine is one of the poorest countries in Europe and its corruption-plagued economy has suffered from heightened tensions over the possibility of an invasion by Russia, which has sent over 100,000 troops.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 42 MINUTES AGO