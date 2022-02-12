ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson curses Cameron Archer winner for Preston

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson admitted his side can’t catch a break after their latest loss against Preston was inflicted by a player he tried to sign.

The Championship strugglers were unable to land Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa in January.

But the highly-rated hotshot was then allowed to move to Preston and he struck his third goal in four North End starts to sink Ferguson’s side.

Archer produced a classy finish from Alan Browne’s pass in the 80th minute – seconds after Joe Ward hit the bar for hosts Posh – to keep Preston in the hunt for a play-off place.

Posh remain two points from safety ahead of crucial clashes against relegation rivals Reading and Derby in the next week.

Ferguson said: “There is no way we deserved to lose a game in which my goalkeeper didn’t have a shot to save.

“It was settled by the one piece of real quality from a player we tried to sign.

“We asked about Cameron before the January window even started but we were told he wasn’t available at the time.

“That’s the way it goes sometimes but as soon as he hit it I knew it was a goal.

“We wanted a committed and determined performance with intensity and we got that.

“We also got the fans on side and that was key as I felt they were in the mood to turn but we just need a break. ‘Wardy’ hit the bar and they went straight up the pitch to score.

“We gave it a real go and we were most unfortunate to lose but the players got a lift from our next two opponents, Reading and Derby, getting beaten as well.”

Preston boss Ryan Lowe said: “I’m not really bothered about the performance – I’m more interested in the win.

“The performance wasn’t as good as we would have liked but we have played better and lost or drawn.

“It was always going to need a moment of brilliance from either side to get ahead and luckily enough it was from us.

“It was a great pass, a great touch and drop inside and a great finish from Cameron.

“No-one will remember the other bits because it wasn’t a day for football.

“I said to the group at half-time that it was never going to be the prettiest but we dug in and found a way to win.

“That’s four in a row for us now and we showed again that we’re capable of scoring a goal.

“I’d be foolish to say I’ve not got an eye on the table but there are so many good teams in this league. We just have to keep picking up wins.”

