ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

How to stay inside this Valentine’s Day by ordering your wine online now

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eyMY_0eCo1nyY00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Where can I order wine online for Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, but not everyone is making dinner reservations this year. Instead, many couples are choosing to have romantic dinners at home. And if wine is on the menu for you and your sweetheart, you can now enjoy the convenience of having the perfect bottle delivered right to your door.

Thanks to the rise of concierge wine delivery, it’s never been easier to order by the bottle or case. Some companies let you handpick each variety, whereas others give you a curated assortment. No matter which wine you’re looking for this Valentine’s Day, from cabernet to pinot grigio, you’ll be able to find it online.

What you need to know about ordering wine online for Valentine’s Day

Why you should order wine for Valentine’s Day

It’s no surprise that ordering wine online is convenient, especially for busy people already scrambling to buy gifts or plan something special for their partners on Valentine’s Day. It does more than save time, though.

  • Skip the liquor store: Ordering wine online means you can skip a trip to the liquor store, not to mention bypassing crowds and traffic.
  • Learn about wines: Instead of scrolling through wine information on your phone in the middle of a store, wine delivery websites offer detailed backgrounds about their selections.
  • Discover new wines: Many wine delivery companies have exclusive access to private vineyards worldwide and offer hard-to-find varietals.
  • Buy in bulk: You can purchase cases of wine at deep discounts through wine delivery companies, which may prove more cost-effective than buying it per bottle.

Can I order wine online in my state?

Wine and alcohol delivery laws vary state by state, and certain states have additional regulations regarding direct shipments to residences or places of business. It’s recommended to research your state laws before you attempt to order wine online.

With that said, most wine delivery companies, such as Saucey , offer detailed information regarding their legal service areas. Additionally, if your state doesn’t allow delivery, the websites will simply prevent you from completing the wine order.

Remember wine essentials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTLW1_0eCo1nyY00

Once you order wine online for your Valentine’s Day meal at home, make sure you have essential wine accessories on hand. At the very least, you should have a reliable wine bottle opener . If you have an electronic opener, it’s wise to have a manual one as a backup.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nBmg_0eCo1nyY00

Many wine drinkers also invest in wine aerators, ice buckets and decanters. If you’d like to add a personal touch to your Valentine’s Day wine setup, consider personalized or monogrammed wine glasses .

SHOP NOW

How much does it cost to order wine online?

The price of the bottle you choose for your night in depends on the varietal, winemaker, and brand. But when it comes to delivery, many wine shipping companies offer free delivery while others charge $10-$40. The price depends on the size of the order and how quickly it ships. A few companies offer flat-rate shipping no matter how many bottles you order.

Top 6 wine delivery services you should order from for Valentine’s Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykFOT_0eCo1nyY00

Wine Access

Wine Access connects members with fine wines from around the world, including Michelin Star favorites, rare collections and affordably-priced varieties.

Sold by Wine Access

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Knmcj_0eCo1nyY00

Naked Wines

Naked Wines, which offers up to 60% off market prices, makes it affordable and easy to get wines from independent winemakers.

Sold by Naked Wines

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YEsE_0eCo1nyY00

Winc

Winc helps wine lovers discover new wines based on their tastes and preferences through quizzes.

Sold by Winc

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ewtGt_0eCo1nyY00

Drizly

Drizly offers 60-minute wine delivery across 31 states and 1,500 cities, including New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Sold by Drizly

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8lo7_0eCo1nyY00

Wonderful Wine

Wonderful Wine offers an eclectic assortment of eco-friendly, sustainable wines that are low in carbohydrates, sugars and calories.

Sold by Wonderful Wine

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNBdr_0eCo1nyY00

Saucey

Saucey offers quick-and-easy shopping with 30-minute delivery and comprehensive wine profiles featuring detailed flavor descriptions and recommended pairings.

Sold by Saucey

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

When Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Alcoholic Beverages?

There are so many rules around not drinking in North American culture: We’re told not to drink on an empty stomach. That alcohol disrupts our sleep. Not to drink during the day (for health and social reasons). But if we do want to imbibe (and responsibly), is there a good time and a right way to do it?
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Ice Wine#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Beverages#Bestreviews
fashionisers.com

How to Surprise Your Special Someone on Valentine’s Day

Alfred Tennyson once said, “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” This quote rightly describes the condition of those who are hit hard by the cupid’s arrow. If all you can do is think about a special someone and your world seems incomplete without them, then admit it, you are in love. And, Valentine’s week is the perfect time to confess your love. Are you all set to plan an awe-worthy surprise on Valentine’s Day for your crush or your partner and take them on Cloud 9? Take a look at our impeccable ways and start right away!
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KDVR.com

Helping local bars and restaurants

When it comes to dining, did you know the U.S. is home to more than 500-thousand independent restaurants and bars that continue to be impacted by Covid-19. We show you ways you can support your local bar or restaurant with the Botanist Brand Ambassador Karen Grill. For more information go to SaveRestaurants.com.
RESTAURANTS
morethanthecurve.com

Pre-order now from Conshy Seafood for Valentine’s Day Weekend

Conshy Seafood Co. has a special menu (in addition to its regular menu) for Valentine’s Day weekend (Saturday through Monday. You must pre-Order for guaranteed availability by Thursday, February 10th. The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays but will be open for the holiday. To order call (610) 563-2061...
RESTAURANTS
Telegraph

The delivery service every wine lover needs for Valentine's Day

A good bottle of wine can be as cosseting a gift as a bunch of tulips but it isn’t easy to get right. The FLOWERBX of the wine world is a company called Marlo. Set up by Ben Dawes, who has worked at Davy’s and Roberson and also runs Richard Dawes Fine Wine, Marlo offers a handpicked selection of wines that can be ordered in any quantity, from single bottles upwards, for next-day delivery anywhere in the UK (except Highlands and islands).
FOOD & DRINKS
Williamson Source

Wine Pairing For A Special Valentine’s Day

What says Valentine’s Day more than wine and chocolate? Pairing the two can make for a unique experience that’s delicious, memorable, and special in all the ways that make Valentine’s Day a celebration of love. Despite their individual appeal, you might have heard that they’re difficult to...
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Forget the Wine and Chocolate this Valentine’s Day! She Wants a Day at the Spa!

Sure, wine and chocolate are always nice treats but let’s face it, both will be consumed rather quickly and are sometimes met with guilt by the consumer. If you would like to break from the traditional gifts this year, we have an idea of what she will love: a day at the spa! Spending the day at the spa is the ultimate form of self-love and self-care. We know that the special woman in your life does a lot for those around her and sometimes she forgets to take the time to do something for herself. Give her the gift of relaxation, rejuvenation and peace this Valentine’s Day to communicate to her how much you care and appreciate everything she does throughout the year. We offer various spa packages to fit any lifestyle and any budget, here are some of our recommendations for this Valentine’s Day.
LIFESTYLE
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

8 insider tips for ordering wine at restaurants

Your friends just handed you the wine list and you’re desperately looking for something everyone will like … That cabernet! Check the price and it’s sticker shock. The bottle you paid $20 for in the grocery store is 60 bucks. Are restaurants ripping us off? What are...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Allrecipes.com

How To Make Your Entire Valentine's Day Dinner in the Air Fryer

If making dinner in your trusted air fryer is your culinary comfort zone, why step out of it for a grandiose Valentine's Day dinner when you don't have to? Well, do I have some pretty great news for any air fryer enthusiasts. Making your entire V-Day meal in the air fryer is not only possible, but it can amount to an exceptionally impressive spread. Here's how it's done, Chef.
RECIPES
thetravelmagazine.net

15 Romantic hotel stays for Valentine’s day

Are you in the mood for love? Or just want to spice things up a little? Then check out these lovely hotels and their indulgent offerings that are bound to stir up those romantic feelings:. ENGLAND. The Belfry Hotel & Resort, North Warwickshire – Seven-course tasting menu and overnight stay...
LIFESTYLE
WWLP

WWLP

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy