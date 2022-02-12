ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How footballs are made for NFL games, Super Bowls

By Julian Del Gaudio
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TC3YW_0eCo1jRe00

LOS ANGELES — Every football used in the Super Bowl, as well as the NFL season, is made by one company: Wilson.

For those who think the footballs are automated at a factory, guess again, they are, in fact, handmade. Andy Wentling, of Wilson footballs, says their company is putting together about a 120 balls for gameday.

“We’ve been the official football for the NFL since 1941,” he said. “Every point that has been scored in the Super Bowl has been a Wilson ball.”

According to Wentling, the first step in the football-making process starts with sewing the ball, which is actually inside-out. Then they force all the material through the ball to have the brown layer on the outside.

The next step requires the ball to cook in a special steam box for about 30 seconds.

“You are going to break the ends down, then start pulling the leather through, right-side out,” Wentling said. “Takes about 8 or 10 seconds.”

After, a rubber bladder is placed inside the football and then laced up.

“Now we are going to use a PBC lace, it’s one lace, all one piece” Wentling said. “This will take about a minute-and-a-half to two minutes for Donna to do this.”

Donna, who has been lacing for Wilson for 36 years, has laced thousands of footballs.

“When she gets done, there’s no knots. We don’t tie any knots. Cuts it and tucks it,” Wentling said.

The final step is the molding process, so everything is tightened up.

“We are going to apply 120 psi and then evacuate all that air back out, and then we’re done,” Wentling said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady makes heartbreaking comment about 2022 Super Bowl after NFL retirement

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has publicly shared how he wishes he were working this weekend - referencing his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the Super Bowl tournament. Tom's wife Gisele Bundchen shared a gorgeous makeover shot on social media, revealing a glossy new haircut...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowls#Footballs#Nfl Season#American Football#Gameday#Pbc#Nexstar Media Inc
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
Mile High Report

Von Miller sets Super Bowl career sack record

Us Denver Broncos fans don’t have much rooting interest in Super Bowl LVI, but there is Von Miller. Playoff Von in 2015 was the best player on the field on one of the best defenses in NFL history. Today, he added to his Super Bowl MVP performance by sacking Joe Burrow a couple of times and tying Charles Haley for the all-time record for more career sacks in a Super Bowl.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL referee salary: How much are Super Bowl officials paid in 2022?

NFL officiating is a thankless job. Those in stripes on the field receive little to no praise for making correct calls, and any incorrect call is put under the spotlight. But while praise might be hard to come by, money is not. The officials out there are coming away with a nice paycheck for their efforts each week, and the Super Bowl is the biggest single dollar figure they'll see after a game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Report: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in danger of losing OC Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already lost a key coach this offseason when quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka bolted the Chiefs to become the new offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Mahomes could find himself down another coach, as it’s unclear if offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return for the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Aaron Rodgers offer Packers are ready to make, revealed

After the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing finish to the season, the speculation that Aaron Rodgers had played his last game at Lambeau field only grew louder. But it seems as though optimism for a return grows by the day. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the relationship between the...
NFL
WWLP

WWLP

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy