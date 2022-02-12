DA’s pick for screener can’t practice law

It’s another hiccup for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office.

The former judge handpicked by District Attorney Jason Williams to serve as a screener for the prosecution has been on suspension since 2016.

State records obtained by the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate show Judge Julian Paker ineligible to practice law due to issues with failing to pay legal dues and not completing continuing legal education.

“If he’s reviewing the cases and preparing reports for the lawyer who’s going to make the decision whether to prosecute or not, I don’t think you need to be a lawyer,” Dane Ciolino, a Loyola University law professor told the paper. “But if he is actually going to be making the prosecuting decisions, and giving a legal evaluation of the case to someone within the DA’s office, then yes.”

This comes at a time when the office is struggling with staff shortages and seen a number of cases where defendants were released without being charged due to a backup in getting cases to court in a timely matter.

“Former Judge Parker is not currently employed by the DA’s Office,” Chief administrative officer Tyronne Walker said. “We have only had preliminary conversations about his desire to come to the office to assist with screening cases, but like all hires, it would go through our standard human resources protocols, which include background and certification checks.”

Ciolino says this could all be solved if Paker restores his eligibility to practice law.