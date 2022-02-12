ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa living in a $750K camper after divorce

By TheRealDeal
 2 days ago

( TheRealDeal ) – In a Los Angeles built on cars, there was only one course for Jason Momoa after his divorce last month: hit the road in his $750,000 custom Ford RV.

The 42-year-old star of “Aquaman” has been seen about town in his EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026 RV since his split from wife Lisa Bonet, the Daily Mail reported.

So instead of the $3.5-million hillside home in Topanga he once shared with Bonet and two daughters, Momoa has taken to the curb – in style.

The “Game of Thrones” alum has been spotted by paparazzi parked in front of a friend’s home a few miles from his former canyon redoubt.

His rolling real estate, customized by a company in Colorado, comes with a built-in Nespresso machine, induction cooktop, outdoor kitchen and a king-size mattress ideal for the 6-foot, 3-inch actor.

He loves the RV so much he’s used it for film shoots and even rolled up to the Hollywood premiere of “Aquaman” in it.

Pictures show him emerging from the black camper in a ripped tee and baggy jeans, with his famous locks cascading across his shoulders.

Jason and Bonet, who began dating in 2005 and married in 2017, announced they were divorcing in early January.

A source told People the couple “have grown apart because of different focuses,” with Jason focusing on his booming career and Lisa, 54, “enjoying her life in LA” with “no interest of joining” him on location for his projects, according to the Daily Mail.

The former lovebirds “were amazing for years,” the insider said, “until they no longer were.”

It’s not clear when the Hawaiian-born hunk, worth a reported $14 million, will move from his temporary digs and into another hillside mansion, for which L.A. is also famous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

