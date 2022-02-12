Nearly $30K stolen in Northeast Philly home invasion, police say

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police are searching for four men they say invaded a Northeast Philadelphia home early Saturday morning and stole nearly $30,000 and a car.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Police say four men wearing dark clothing forced their way into a home on the 6900 block of Horrocks Street. Two of the men were armed.

According to police, the group assaulted a 41-year-old man inside the home. They then stole $28,000, including $10,000 in coins and another $10,000 in checks. They also left with a white 2019 Toyota RAV 4.

The victim refused treatment from medics on the scene. Northeast Detectives are investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.