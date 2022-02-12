ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly $30K stolen in Northeast Philly home invasion, police say

By Andre Bennett
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police are searching for four men they say invaded a Northeast Philadelphia home early Saturday morning and stole nearly $30,000 and a car.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Police say four men wearing dark clothing forced their way into a home on the 6900 block of Horrocks Street. Two of the men were armed.

According to police, the group assaulted a 41-year-old man inside the home. They then stole $28,000, including $10,000 in coins and another $10,000 in checks. They also left with a white 2019 Toyota RAV 4.

The victim refused treatment from medics on the scene. Northeast Detectives are investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.

Star !!!
Sounds like someone who knew them very well set this up and why would they keep cash like that in their home with someone knowing about it.My parents use to have a safe but they never told us and when my mom passed I saw my dad move the wall back and had deeds, jewelry, alot of money and said to me remember to always keep money safe for rainy days like this when love ones pass over or someone gets sick.But he stop keeping in the hose once all the crimes and riots started happening back in the day.

