Decision on Russia’s Valieva expected Monday

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it expects to announce Monday whether figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete in the women’s individual event at the Beijing Olympics.

CAS says a closed-door appeal hearing will start at 8:30 p.m. local time Sunday at a hotel in Beijing.

A three-judge panel will aim to notify all the parties of its verdict Monday afternoon. That’s less than 24 hours before Valieva is due back on the ice to start the individual event, where she’s the strong favorite .

Russia’s anti-doping agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in December. After an appeal, the agency lifted the ban Wednesday.

The IOC, World Anti-Doping Agency and International Skating Union have challenged the lifting of the ban.

The 15-year-old skater’s positive test was announced only after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee team win gold in the team event.

