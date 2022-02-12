ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CA

Coroner Identifies Norwalk Shooting Victim

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzURu_0eCo1SOB00
Photo: Getty Images

NORWALK (CNS) - County authorities today released the name of the man who was fatally shot in Norwalk.

Brian Yeager, 53, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's office as the victim of the shooting.

Paramedics were sent about 12:35 p.m. Thursday to the 12500 block of Firestone Boulevard,  according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Yeager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Norwalk, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Coroner#Firestone Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy