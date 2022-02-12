Coroner Identifies Norwalk Shooting Victim

Photo: Getty Images

NORWALK (CNS) - County authorities today released the name of the man who was fatally shot in Norwalk.

Brian Yeager, 53, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's office as the victim of the shooting.

Paramedics were sent about 12:35 p.m. Thursday to the 12500 block of Firestone Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Yeager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.